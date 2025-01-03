ELEHEAR TO SHOWCASE CUTTING-EDGE AI-POWERED SMART HEARING WEARABLES AT CES 2025

Innovative VOCCLEAR® Technology, Tinnitus Relief, and Real-Time Translation Take Center Stage at ELEHEAR's Demos at the Global Conference

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ELEHEAR, a global leader in AI-powered smart hearing wearables, is set to make waves at CES 2025 with its industry-leading hearing enhancement technology. Following the successful launch of the ELEHEAR Beyond smart hearing wearable this past fall—which introduced advanced AI features to the market at an accessible price—the company is excited to unveil its latest innovation, ELEHEAR Beyond Pro, at the world's largest tech event.

Building on the success of the ELEHEAR Beyond—heralded as "cutting-edge hearing technology within reach"—ELEHEAR is redefining accessibility, usability, and functionality in the AI-powered smart hearing wearable space and aims to redefine the category as functionality expands to include AI integrations making ELEHEAR devices a quintessential every-day-carry necessity. With its proprietary VOCCLEAR® technology, ELEHEAR's smart hearing devices deliver exceptional sound clarity, with a customizable app and setup that is super easy to navigate. These aren't your average hearing devices—they're the ultimate fusion of health tech and modern innovation.

ELEHEAR will also show a sneak peak of the ELEHEAR Beyond Pro, which is to be released later this year, and will feature a new Champagne color along with several upgrades for enhanced sound clarity and an improved user experience. CES attendees will be among the first to experience the forthcoming new device.

"Our mission with ELEHEAR Beyond is simple," says Eric Miao, CEO of ELEHEAR, "to deliver cutting-edge hearing technology at a price everyone can afford. With advanced AI-driven features, such as VOCCLEAR® and noise cancellation, we're giving users the premium hearing experience they deserve at a fraction of the traditional cost." He added "CES 2025 gives us the platform to show the world how ELEHEAR is leading innovation in the smart hearing wearables market and interact directly with our partners and customers."

What to Expect at CES 2025

ELEHEAR's Beyond model features real-time AI translation that supports live translations across multiple languages, pushing past traditional hearing aid capabilities and setting a new standard for AI integration in the field.

With 20 customizable masking sounds, ELEHEAR smart hearing wearables provide personalized tinnitus relief, enhancing users' well-being and enabling effortless communication.

Seamlessly stream music and calls from iOS or Android devices with Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, transforming Elehear hearing aids into premium wireless headphones.

Through the ELEHEAR app, users can personalize their hearing experience with personalized compensation adjustments, volume controls, and over-the-air firmware updates for continuous performance improvements.

Award-Winning Recognition

ELEHEAR's innovative approach has been celebrated with the Expert Choice Award 2024 from Hear Advisor, as well as recognition from Soundly, WIRED, Forbes Health, and NCOA. Its products have been praised for offering premium technology at a fraction of the traditional cost, making hearing aids more accessible to millions with its user centric design and user interfaces and have been awarded iF and Red Dot design awards.

The Future of Hearing at CES

Visitors to CES 2025 can experience ELEHEAR's latest technology firsthand at CES Unveiled on Sunday, January 5th, at Mandalay Bay (5–8:30 PM), PEPCOM Digital Experience on Monday, January 6th, at Caesars Palace (7–10:30 PM), or visit their suite on the CES Show Floor at the Venetian Tower, Hospitality - Venetian Palazzo Hospitality Suites . From live demonstrations of real-time AI translation to interactive app tutorials, attendees will see how ELEHEAR is transforming hearing aids into multifunctional, high-tech devices for everyday use.

About ELEHEAR

ELEHEAR's technology comes from a diverse team of innovators hailing from the U.S., Canada, Europe, and China. ELEHEAR has established strategic partnerships with global tech leaders and research institutes. Its proprietary technologies have amassed extensive real-world usage experience across various consumer electronics products and have gained recognition in both academic and industrial fields.

ELEHEAR Beyond builds on this foundation, bringing expertise from the consumer tech space directly into the hearing aid market. With this launch, ELEHEAR is set to empower millions of hearing users to enjoy better hearing, improved communication, and a higher quality of life.

Website: www.elehear.com

SOURCE ELEHEAR