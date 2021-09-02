Elekta acquires Turkish distributor to strengthen market position

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elekta (EKTA-B.ST) announced today that it has acquired its long-time partner and Turkish distributor of neurosurgery solutions, Özyürek Mümessillik ve Dış Ticaret A.Ş. (Özyürek A.Ş.). The acquisition will improve Elekta's market access in the region and strengthen its relationship with customers.

Cancer of the nervous system is one of the most common types of cancers in the world1. To effectively treat these tumors and other brain disorders, leading healthcare centers around the world choose Leksell Gamma Knife® for its accuracy and documented outcomes. Leksell Gamma Knife® Icon™ is the sixth generation of Elekta's Leksell Gamma Knife system and can treat virtually any target in the brain, regardless of type, location or quantity.

Habib Nehme, Executive Vice President Turkey, India, Middle East, Africa, APAC & Japan, says: "For the past 30 years, Özyürek A.Ş. helped establish Leksell Gamma Knife in Turkey and the region with several systems sold. We are especially happy to bring on board the service capabilities and excellence that the Özyürek A.Ş. team has built up. This acquisition will allow us to better focus on the Turkish market and ensure more people living with cancer and brain disorders have access to the most effective and safe treatment they need."

In 2014, Elekta announced the acquisition of its Turkish distributor of linear accelerators, brachytherapy and software. "The neurosurgery business was the last piece of the puzzle, so to speak," adds Nehme. "We expect to now strengthen Elekta's market position and continue our growth in the region through a closer relationship with our customers."

Employees from Özyürek A.Ş. will join Elekta's approximately 70 colleagues working from its offices in Turkey.

