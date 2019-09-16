Elekta Awarded Sole Source Agreement With Premier

ATLANTA, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Elekta (EKTA-B.ST) has been awarded a group purchasing agreement for Full Line Radiation Oncology Products and Services with Premier. Effective September 1, 2019, the new agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for linear accelerators (linacs), Elekta Unity MR-linac, oncology informatics and services.

Peter Gaccione, Elekta's Executive Vice President, Region North and Latin America says: "We're very excited to be the exclusive provider of precision radiation solutions to Premier's extensive network of healthcare systems, hospitals and clinics. This collaboration is grounded in our mutual goal to make high-quality, cost-effective healthcare accessible everywhere in the U.S."

The five-year sole source agreement with Elekta, effective from September 1, 2019, will enable Premier's members to begin purchasing Elekta's advanced oncology solutions including:

Elekta Unity*, a state-of-the-art MR-linac that is redefining a new standard for personalized radiation therapy based on real-time, high-resolution anatomical and biological MRI at the point-of-care.

Leksell Gamma Knife®, bringing Precision Radiation Medicine to the treatment of brain metastasis as well as other brain tumors and functional brain disorders.

Versa HD™, a highly versatile, all-in-one radiotherapy system that overcomes the complexity of stereotactic treatments with high definition dynamic radiosurgery (HDRS).

Elekta Infinity™ is a truly multifunctional platform with uncompromised performance, combining superior dose conformance and advanced image guidance.

MOSAIQ® Plaza, Elekta's patient-centric, integrative software suite, is designed to work seamlessly with Elekta's radiotherapy systems to deliver comprehensive, cost-effective treatment.

Elekta Care™, a proactive services program that helps customers deliver exceptional care.

*Elekta Unity has CE mark and 510(k) clearance but is not available in all markets.

Premier is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of approximately 4,000 U.S. hospitals and 175,000 other providers to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and advisory and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

For further information, please contact:

Oskar Bosson, Global EVP Corporate Communications and Public Affairs

Tel: +46-70-410-7180

e-mail: Oskar.Bosson@elekta.com

Time zone: CET: Central European Time

Raven Canzeri, Global Public Relations Manager

Tel: +1-770-670-2524

e-mail: raven.canzeri@elekta.com

Time zone: EST: Eastern Standard Time

About Elekta

For almost five decades, Elekta has been a leader in precision radiation medicine. Our nearly 4,000 employees worldwide are committed to ensuring everyone in the world with cancer has access to – and benefits from – more precise, personalized radiotherapy treatments. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Elekta is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm Exchange. Visit elekta.com or follow @Elekta on Twitter.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/elekta/r/elekta-awarded-sole-source-agreement-with-premier,c2905524

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Elekta