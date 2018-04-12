Elekta Expands the MOSAIQ Ecosystem of Complementary Applications With Strategic Investment in PalabraApps

Elekta (EKTA-B.ST) today announced that it is making a strategic investment in PalabraApps, LLC to advance the development of Elekta's clinical workflow productivity and mobility tools. Tools developed through this investment will provide customers with innovative solutions that are fully integrated with Elekta's MOSAIQ® Oncology Information System to address the growing need for enhanced clinical efficiency and quality control. This investment extends the collaboration that the companies announced in December 2017 to offer the industry's only voice-enabled electronic health record (EHR).

With this investment, PalabraApps will develop a set of mobility tools that will be available as add-ons for existing MOSAIQ customers and will be included as part of bundled solutions offerings for new customers.

"Elekta and PalabraApps are leading innovators in the field of oncology information management, and we are excited to have additional opportunities to work together to develop new solutions that increase the efficiency and quality of oncology care," said PalabraApps's Co-Founder and CEO Wade Hatler. "We have had a highly productive relationship with Elekta over the past several years and expect that the company's investment in PalabraApps will accelerate the development of cutting-edge tools that further transform the oncology information management landscape."

"Elekta has been at the forefront of the digital healthcare revolution, and we are committed to working with other leaders in the field to establish value-added solutions that offer complete connectivity and interoperability with MOSAIQ and our other digital solutions," said Maurits Wolleswinkel, Elekta's Chief Strategy Officer. "PalabraApps has a demonstrated ability to innovate novel digital tools that address the challenges of an increasingly complex healthcare information landscape. We know from our existing relationship with PalabraApps that the company will be a strong ally in developing transformative, next generation healthcare information solutions."

About Elekta

Elekta is proud to be the leading innovator of equipment and software used to improve, prolong and save the lives of people with cancer and brain disorders. Our advanced, effective solutions are created in collaboration with customers, and more than 6,000 hospitals worldwide rely on Elekta technology. Our treatment solutions and oncology informatics portfolios are designed to enhance the delivery of radiation therapy, radiosurgery and brachytherapy, and to drive cost efficiency in clinical workflows. Elekta employs 3,600 people around the world. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Elekta is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm. www.elekta.com.

