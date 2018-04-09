Elekta Strengthens Presence in Mexico With Government Tender for Radiation Therapy Technology

IMSS will acquire Elekta Synergy® and Elekta Infinity™ systems, both of which offer advanced technology, outstanding precision and effectiveness in treating cancer tumors. Elekta Infinity is a truly multifunctional platform with uncompromised performance, combining superior dose conformance and advanced image guidance that make highly conformal dynamic treatments, such as VMAT, routine for a wide variety of clinical applications. Elekta Synergy is equipped with integrated volumetric imaging tools that help clinicians visualize normal tissue and better localize tumor targets for more confident and accurate treatment deliveries.

"We are very happy to see investments being made in health care in North America. With these sophisticated treatment systems, thousands of cancer patients in Mexico will continue to receive care equal to that offered at many hospitals in the United States and Canada," said Peter Gaccione, Executive Vice President, Region North & Latin America for Elekta.

The deal begins to address the shortage of linacs in Mexico and the replacement of aging linacs. The first deliveries of the new systems are expected in July 2018.

Javier Pastor, Elekta's Vice President of Mexico and Central America, said: "Cancer is currently the third leading cause of death in Mexico, and the cancer mortality rate is estimated to increase significantly by 2020. But with IMSS's investment in Elekta's advanced radiation therapy equipment and sophisticated software, physicians have the possibility to affect these statistics and prolong or save the lives of cancer patients."

Elekta has also announced that it is relocating its offices and expanding its workforce in Mexico City to support increased growth in the region. "We are eager to help meet Mexico's need for radiation therapy and radiosurgery and the growing demand for our products," said Javier Pastor. "With a stronger workforce and a larger more centrally-located office, we will be able to better support our customers and their patients."

In 2015, Elekta announced that it had acquired the assets of its Mexican distributor, Asesores Electrónicos Especializados S.A. de C.V. (AEESA). Since then, Elekta has rented the same office previously used by AEESA in the Colonia Nápoles district as its Mexican headquarters. Now, Elekta has relocated to a newer, larger office building, which will serve as Elekta's Mexican and Central American sales, service and customer training center.

For further information, please contact:

Johan Andersson, Director, Investor Relations

Tel: +46 8 587 25 415, e-mail: johan.andersson@elekta.com

Time zone: CET: Central European Time



Michelle Joiner, Director, Global Media Relations

Tel: +1 770 670 2447, e-mail: michelle.joiner@elekta.com

Time zone: ET: Eastern Time

About Elekta

Elekta is proud to be the leading innovator of equipment and software used to improve, prolong and save the lives of people with cancer and brain disorders. Our advanced, effective solutions are created in collaboration with customers, and more than 6,000 hospitals worldwide rely on Elekta technology. Our treatment solutions and oncology informatics portfolios are designed to enhance the delivery of radiation therapy, radiosurgery and brachytherapy, and to drive cost efficiency in clinical workflows. Elekta employs 3,600 people around the world. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Elekta is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm. www.elekta.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/elekta/r/elekta-strengthens-presence-in-mexico-with-government-tender-for-radiation-therapy-technology,c2489900

The following files are available for download:

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/elekta-strengthens-presence-in-mexico-with-government-tender-for-radiation-therapy-technology-300626153.html

SOURCE Elekta