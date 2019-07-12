Elekta to Demonstrate Leadership in Precision Radiation Medicine at AAPM with Launch of new QA Portfolio

SAN ANTONIO, July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ – At the 61st American Association of Physicists in Medicine (AAPM) Annual Meeting & Exhibition, July 14 - 18 in San Antonio, Elekta (EKTA-B.ST) will feature advanced quality assurance (QA) and treatment planning solutions that simplify the delivery of radiation therapy techniques.

"As the complexity of radiation therapy increases, the need to achieve stringent safety, efficacy and efficiency requirements places additional demands on clinics," said Ferhan Bulca, Elekta's Vice President QA solutions. "Elekta is committed to providing our customers with a smarter way to achieve real-time QA. Partnerships with iRT, DOSIsoft and RTsafe will enable us to provide clinicians with a suite of advanced solutions, enabling fast QA through automated, integrated and adaptive workflows that ensure safety before, during and after treatment. These solutions give providers the confidence necessary to support advanced treatments – such as SRS and SRT – and make data-driven decisions essential for optimizing patient outcomes. The ability to keep the QA process simple is essential, especially as treatment paradigms become more complex and access to resources more difficult."

Elekta QA demonstrations at AAPM include:

A complete suite of easy-to-use, web-based QA tools that enable safe, standardized and efficient delivery of radiation therapy treatments while reducing administrative and non-treatment machine time.

Best-in-class QA products that provide ease of use for machine, plan and patient QA.

New solutions that bring real time online verification, as well as end-to-end SRS assurance.

Vendor neutral and scalable solutions that ensure patients are treated safely, regardless of department size or existing equipment.

Elekta Unity abstracts add to growing body of data

At AAPM, Elekta's clinical collaborators will present 24 abstracts supporting the technical applications of Elekta Unity, a state-of-the-art MR-linac that is redefining a new standard for personalized radiation therapy based on real-time, high-resolution anatomical and biological MRI at the point-of-care.

With the potential to preserve more healthy tissue than ever before, the system enables the use of radiation therapy in hard-to-treat cancers, going beyond anatomy with biological MRI to assess tumor responses early in treatment. Across the globe, nine leading cancer centers with Unity have treated twelve different cancer indications and more than 250 patients have been treated.

Visitors to Elekta booth 216 also will have an opportunity to learn about Monaco® HD treatment planning system, the gold standard for delivering fast, accurate treatment plans. With Smart Sequencing and true multicriterial optimization, Monaco HD achieves superior plan quality with short delivery time. MOSAIQ® Plaza, Elekta's newest software solution for the delivery of complex precision radiation medicine treatment regimens is also available for demonstration. MOSAIQ Plaza is a patient-centric, integrative ecosystem, designed to manage a connected workflow for every moment of each patient's journey.

For real-time updates from our educational events and the AAPM show floor, follow @Elekta on Twitter. To learn more about Elekta at AAPM, visit www.elekta.com/AAPM.

Elekta Unity has CE mark and 510(k) clearance but is not available in all markets.

MOSAIQ Plaza is not available in all markets.

