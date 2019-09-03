Elekta to Highlight Precision Radiation Medicine Solutions That Improve Patient Outcomes at ASTRO Annual Meeting

CHICAGO, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- At the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) 2019 Annual Meeting, September 15-18 in Chicago, Elekta (EKTA-B.ST) will highlight its growing portfolio of innovative solutions that are making Precision Radiation Medicine the new standard in value-based healthcare.

Recent product introductions, including MOSAIQ® Plaza and Elekta Unity MR-Linac, as well as continued advances to the family of HD linear accelerators and MR-guided brachytherapy, demonstrate Elekta's continued commitment to advancing oncology care. Features in the new solutions include higher personalization, improved workflows, better precision and more intelligence through automation as well as through analytics and supporting through evidence-driven decision support.

"Transforming cancer care is more than just technology innovation – it must address treatment gaps and process inefficiencies that drive up healthcare costs and produce suboptimal patient outcomes," said Richard Hausmann, President and CEO, Elekta. "Healthcare reforms in the USA and elsewhere greatly benefit from Elekta's Precision Radiation Medicine strategy. Our several unique technologies, from Elekta Unity to brachytherapy and Leksell Gamma Knife, enable more hypofractionation possibilities and expand the range of indications."

ASTRO attendees are invited to visit Elekta booth 3431 to learn more about how the company is making Precision Radiation Medicine the standard of value-based healthcare with innovative radiation delivery systems and software solutions.

For real-time updates from our educational events and the ASTRO show floor, follow @Elekta on Twitter. To learn more about Elekta at ASTRO, visit elekta.com/ASTRO.

Elekta Unity has CE mark and 510(k) clearance but is not available in all markets. MOSAIQ Plaza is not available in all markets.

About Elekta:

For almost five decades, Elekta has been a leader in precision radiation medicine. Our nearly 4,000 employees worldwide are committed to ensuring everyone in the world with cancer has access to – and benefits from – more precise, personalized radiotherapy treatments. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Elekta is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm Exchange. Visit elekta.com or follow @Elekta on Twitter.

