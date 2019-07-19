Elekta Unity MR-Linac Receives Clearance From the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission

ATLANTA, July 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Elekta (EKTA-B.ST) today announced that its Elekta Unity magnetic resonance radiation therapy (MR/RT) system has achieved regulatory certification from the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission, clearing the technology for clinical use in Canada.

"In just over a year since its first clearance, Elekta Unity has enabled the transformation of cancer care in Europe, the U.S. and Asia, and we are excited it is now available to Canadian patients," said Richard Hausmann, President and CEO, Elekta. "Unity is changing how leading cancer centers deliver radiation therapy, reshaping the dose in real time and targeting hard-to-treat cancers that previously could not be treated effectively with radiation. We have deep appreciation for our clinical collaborators from the Odette Cancer Centre at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre and Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, who played critical roles in developing and evaluating this transformative technology."

Elekta Unity combines two technologies: a state-of-the-art 1.5T MRI scanner and a best-in-class 7 MV linear accelerator, driven by breakthrough real-time adaptive radiotherapy software. It provides the ability to reshape the dose based on daily changes in shape, size and position of the tumor and surrounding healthy anatomy, as visualized with MRI, and then enables accurate dose delivery with real-time visualization of the tumor.

To learn more, visit elekta.com/Unity.

Elekta Unity is CE marked and 510(k) cleared. Not commercially available in all markets.

For further information, please contact:

Oskar Bosson

Global EVP Corporate Communications and Investor Relations

Tel: +46-70-410-7180

e-mail: Oskar.Bosson@elekta.com

Time zone: CET: Central European Time

Raven Canzeri

Global Public Relations Manager

Tel: +1-770-670-2524

e-mail: Raven.Canzeri@elekta.com

Time zone: ET: Eastern Time

About Elekta

For almost five decades, Elekta has been a leader in precision radiation medicine. Our nearly 4,000 employees worldwide are committed to ensuring everyone in the world with cancer has access to – and benefits from – more precise, personalized radiotherapy treatments. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Elekta is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm Exchange. Visit elekta.com or follow @Elekta on Twitter.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/elekta/r/elekta-unity-mr-linac-receives-clearance-from-the-canadian-nuclear-safety-commission,c2866135

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/35/2866135/1079648.pdf Release https://news.cision.com/elekta/i/elekta-unity-mr-linac,c2657433 Elekta Unity MR-Linac

SOURCE Elekta