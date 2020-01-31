Elekta's Versa HD and MOSAIQ Selected as Category Leaders in 2020 Best in KLAS: Software and Services Report

ATLANTA, Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Elekta (EKTA-B.ST) today announced that its Versa HD™ linear accelerator and MOSAIQ® Oncology Information System (OIS) have been selected as Category Leaders in the 2020 Best in KLAS: Software and Services Report. Versa HD was ranked first in the Radiation Therapy category and MOSAIQ was ranked first in the Oncology-Radiation category. Awards are based on evaluations collected by KLAS, an independent research firm.

MOSAIQ, a seven-time KLAS Category Leader, is more than an electronic health record; it is part of a comprehensive suite of innovative digital tools - called MOSAIQ Plaza - that works seamlessly with Elekta radiotherapy systems to provide the foundation for intelligence-driven, value-based healthcare. With MOSAIQ Plaza, healthcare professionals are connected to their patients through every step of their treatment journey - ensuring efficient, standardized daily practice that streamlines patients' care and optimizes treatment outcomes.

Receiving the highest score for radiation therapy in the report, Versa HD, Elekta's most advanced and versatile linear accelerator, allows clinicians to perform any stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS) or stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) treatment in a standard treatment slot of 15 minutes or less - a benefit that physicians and medical physicists alike spoke to in the report.

"Receiving the Category Leader awards for both Versa HD and MOSAIQ highlights Elekta's leadership in innovating both radiation therapy delivery systems and radiation oncology software that streamline the delivery of optimized and personalized care," said Richard Hausmann, Elekta's President and CEO. "Increasing the efficiency of radiation therapy is a critical component to helping our customers deliver value-based healthcare to patients. We are strongly positioned and committed to providing solutions that help our customers in the United States - one of Elekta's priority markets - successfully navigate the evolving healthcare payment landscape."

Under evolving, value-based care approaches in radiation oncology, the trend toward paying for complete episodes of care aligns well with a growing body of data demonstrating that hypofractionated regimens can provide excellent outcomes while reducing the number of treatment sessions needed to deliver a complete radiation dose. Versa HD's stereotactic capabilities and ability to hypofractionate treatment regimens have a demonstrated ability to achieve these objectives. Similarly, the patient-centricity that MOSAIQ provides is designed to work seamlessly with the Versa HD to deliver comprehensive, pathway-driven, value-based care.

Elekta will receive the Best in KLAS awards during the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society's 2020 annual conference and exhibition (HIMSS20), March 9-13, in Orlando.

About Elekta

For almost five decades, Elekta has been a leader in precision radiation medicine. Our nearly 4,000 employees worldwide are committed to ensuring everyone in the world with cancer has access to - and benefits from - more precise, personalized radiotherapy treatments. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Elekta is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm Exchange. Visit elekta.com or follow @Elekta on Twitter.

About KLAS

KLAS is a data-driven company on a mission to improve the world's healthcare by enabling provider and payer voices to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals, KLAS collects insights on soft­ware, services and medical equipment to deliver reports, trending data and statistical overviews. KLAS data is accurate, honest and impartial. The research directly reflects the voice of healthcare professionals and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. To learn more about KLAS and the insights we provide, visit KLASresearch.com.

