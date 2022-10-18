Elektra Health Teams Up with EmblemHealth to Bring the First Menopausal Education & Support Program To New York Health Plan Employees

The digital health platform's unique menopausal services and offerings will be available to EmblemHealth team members

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Elektra Health, a next-generation digital health platform that empowers women via evidence-based menopause education, care, and community announced that their services will be provided to EmblemHealth employees. Elektra is on a mission to smash the menopause taboo by empowering the 50M women navigating menopause with research-backed expertise, personalized coaching, and a supportive community to help individuals thrive in menopause and beyond. EmblemHealth is one of the nation's largest and most innovative not-for-profit health insurers, serving more than three million people in New York City and the tri-state area. For the past 80 years, EmblemHealth has been taking care of New York's heart and soul, remaining committed to finding new ways to deliver quality care at affordable prices.

In honor of World Menopause Day, October 18, Elektra and EmblemHealth are excited to announce they're coming together to bring Elektra's comprehensive suite of services to the EmblemHealth employee base. Bringing this service to EmblemHealth employees demonstrates the company's commitment to employee well-being, diversity, equity, and inclusion. EmblemHealth will open the Elektra Health platform to all enterprise employees by the end of the year.

"Menopause has been an overly taboo topic for far too long," says Jannine Versi, co-founder & COO at Elektra Health. "We started Elektra with the goal of breaking this stigma and starting important conversations about women's health. Now with EmblemHealth, who come from a tradition of innovation, value, and employee-first ethos, we are able to bring these life-changing services to the women where Elektra was founded & headquartered: New York. It's an honor to support those who are supporting our community."

All EmblemHealth employees will be invited to participate in this new service. This includes women who experience menopause symptoms as a result of cancer treatment or surgery at any age (20s & 30s), as well as natural menopause starting typically in the early-to-mid-40s onwards. In addition, all team members curious to learn more are welcome.

"At EmblemHealth, we see value in having our employees test new product and program offerings because we're health plan members too," said Beth Leonard, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at EmblemHealth. "Menopause is a phase of life that will impact 100% of our female population, and 87% of women report experiencing at least one symptom at work. We have ignored this topic for too long. It's more important than ever to stand up for women's health across every age. That's why we believe it's so important for us to partner with Elektra: to offer what is one of the most overlooked services to our own employees."

Earlier this year, Elektra released its Annual Menopause in the Workplace report, revealing that a widespread lack of menopause support among employers and health insurers negatively impacts women and their careers. The report found that a majority of women would like to see more menopause support from their employer (62%) and health insurer (73%). This collaboration officially makes EmblemHealth the first and only payer to offer its employees a digital solution dedicated to providing menopause support services. To learn more about the work that Elektra Health and EmblemHealth are doing, please visit https://www.elektrahealth.com/ and https://www.emblemhealth.com.

About Elektra Health

Founded by Alessandra Henderson and Jannine Versi, Elektra Health is on a mission to smash the menopause taboo by empowering the 50 million women navigating menopause with evidence-based education, care, and community. Elektra's comprehensive digital health platform helps women navigate the 10-year menopause transition. It offers virtual support from a dedicated "Elektra Guide" (i.e., menopause doula), on-demand and evidence-based education built by board-certified doctors, and a private, moderated community. Check out elektrahealth.com for more information.

About EmblemHealt

EmblemHealth is one of the nation's largest nonprofit health insurers, with 3.2 million members and an 80-year legacy of serving New York's communities. The company offers a full range of commercial and government-sponsored health plans to employers, individuals, and families, as well as convenient community resources. As a market leader in value-based care, EmblemHealth partners with top doctors and hospitals to deliver quality, affordable care. For more information, visit emblemhealth.com.

