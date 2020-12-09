Elektra Labs and the Scripps Research Translational Institute Partner to Incorporate Scripps' Digital Health Library into the Elektra Labs Atlas Platform

Elektra Labs & Scripps Research Translational Institute announce the integration of Digital Health Library into Atlas Tweet this

"We are excited to partner with Scripps Research on this endeavor. The parameters contained in the Atlas serve as a guide on how to weigh the benefits and risks of a certain technology, and the DHL will strengthen that guide," says Christine Manta of Elektra Labs.

"One goal of the DHL is to facilitate clinicians, researchers and citizen scientists in finding evidence based technologies. We are pleased to partner with Elektra to expand the reach of the DHL." said Jane Samaniego of Scripps Research.

"Advancing digital technology for real-time health monitoring is a key way to reach our vision at SRTI for personalized healthcare. There is so much noise and hype surrounding connected sensor technologies. With platforms like the DHL and the Atlas, stakeholders can more readily find what fits their needs," said Shaquille Peters of Scripps Research.

The data from the DHL is publicly available for those interested in general access. Those interested in reviewing the data along with detailed risk-benefit assessment analysis may contact Elektra for access to the Atlas platform.

SRTI and Elektra Labs previously collaborated, along with other leading research and industry groups, on the open-access Digital Measures Playbook . This collaboration furthers both organizations' goals to help deploy safe, effective, ethical, and secure remote monitoring technologies.

About Elektra Labs

Elektra Labs helps organizations safely, securely and effectively deploy connected products to advance clinical trials and remote health monitoring. Through the company's Atlas platform, Elektra teaches best practices for capturing patient signals, simplifies the task of evaluating the right biosensor for any situation, and decreases risk when deploying, managing and monitoring these connected products in real-life settings. For more information on Elektra Labs, please visit elektralabs.com or follow Elektra Labs on Twitter, LinkedIn, Medium and Facebook.

About Scripps Research Translational Institute

Scripps Research Translational Institute (SRTI) aims to replace the status-quo of one-size-fits-all-medicine with individualized health care that is based on the known genetic factors influencing health and disease and that takes advantage of advances in digital technology for real-time health monitoring.

CONTACT: Christine Manta, [email protected]

SOURCE Elektra Labs

