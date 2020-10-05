Elektrobit and Unity Technologies enable next-gen immersive, real-time 3D experiences in automotive cockpits

The growing prevalence of high-performance computing platforms in cars and the increasing sizes and numbers of displays in vehicles are driving demand for more real-time and photorealistic 3D experiences, both for improved usability and enhanced customer delight. In order to make these experiences available, 3D designers and HMI development teams need integrated toolchains that facilitate the design process all the way through to implementation.

This collaboration harnesses the power of Unity's real-time 3D rendering platform, and EB GUIDE, Elektrobit's unique and comprehensive HMI development toolchain that powers more than 50 million vehicles on the road today. By combining their expertise, EB and Unity are enabling their customers to jump-start next-gen real-time 3D automotive HMIs by accelerating time to market and providing a reliable foundation throughout the entire development journey.

"We are collaborating with Elektrobit because they are the only expert in the automotive industry with a solution that is able to go from UI design concept to series production," said Julien Faure, General Manager & Vice President, Industrial and Media & Entertainment, at Unity. "Real-time 3D is redefining the in-car experience for vehicles of the future. As we accelerate into the era of highly automated vehicles, the HMI experience is moving to the forefront."

As we accelerate into the era of highly automated vehicles, Unity is leading the way in powering the in-car HMI experiences. Through our collaboration with Elektrobit, Unity's real-time 3D technology will further drive efficiencies in-car development cycles, allowing consumers to interact with their vehicles like never before. "We're excited to work with Unity to make it easier and faster to develop immersive, interactive experiences across the entire development lifecycle from design to implementation," said Bruno Grasset, Head of Product Management, User Experience, at Elektrobit. "Car makers and Tier 1 suppliers will benefit greatly from the unique combination of experience and expertise from EB in automotive HMI development, and from Unity in immersive real-time 3D HMIs. This in turn will enable smartphone-like, automotive-grade user interfaces in vehicles."

EB and Unity will showcase a complete automotive cockpit user interface developed with their technologies at Car HMI USA, Nov. 16-17, in Detroit, MI.

About Elektrobit (EB)

Elektrobit (EB) is an award-winning and visionary global supplier of embedded and connected software products and services for the automotive industry. A leader in automotive software with over 30 years serving the industry, EB's software powers over one billion devices in more than 100 million vehicles and offers flexible, innovative solutions for car infrastructure software, connectivity & security, automated driving and related tools, and user experience. EB is a wholly owned subsidiary of Continental.

About Unity Technologies

Unity (NYSE: U) is the world's leading platform for creating and operating real-time 3D (RT3D) content. Creators, ranging from game developers to artists, architects, automotive designers, filmmakers, and others, use Unity to make their imaginations come to life. Unity's platform provides a comprehensive set of software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company's 1,800+ person research and development team keep Unity at the forefront of development by working alongside partners to ensure optimized support for the latest releases and platforms. Apps developed by Unity creators were downloaded more than three billion times per month in 2019 on more than 1.5 billion unique devices.

