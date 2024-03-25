Elektrobit appoints Manoj Karwa as Chief Revenue Officer, Americas

Manoj Karwa brings more than 20 years of experience and success in growing companies in the electric vehicle industry

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Elektrobit today announced the appointment of Manoj Karwa as Chief Revenue Officer, Americas. In this position, Karwa will oversee all revenue-generating activities in the Americas, strategically positioning the company's vision into scalable, long-term profitable growth.

Elektrobit today announced the appointment of Manoj Karwa as Chief Revenue Officer, Americas. In this position, he will be responsible for overseeing scalable, long-term profitable growth for the software-defined mobility leader in the Americas region.

With more than 20 years in the mobility industry, Karwa is experienced in advanced mobility, including electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure, electric drive, power electronics and energy storage systems. In addition to his experience in EV and renewable energy industry scale up and acquisitions, Karwa has successfully managed the deployment of over 10,000 electric vehicle charging stations across four major automakers and nearly 3,000 dealerships.

Karwa has held leadership positions at Rhombus Energy Solutions, EVBox, Leviton Manufacturing, General Motors, AT Kearney and Ricardo Consulting Engineers. He is currently a board member of the University of Michigan Economic Growth Institute.

"It is great to have Manoj Karwa join the Elektrobit team as Chief Revenue Officer here in the Americas," said Mike Robertson, managing director, Elektrobit. "We see immense growth potential in North America particularly with Elektrobit's unique end-to-end offering for software-defined mobility. Revenue generation is the key to growth, and Manoj brings a wealth of experience with over 20 years in the hugely dynamic EV business."

"I'm thrilled to join the Elektrobit team and to contribute to its continued growth in the Americas," said Karwa. "Software-defined vehicles are driving the future of the mobility industry, and I'm excited to bring my expertise in strategy and development to an innovative company that is leading the way in next-generation mobility with safety, cybersecurity, and automated driving products and services."

About Elektrobit

Elektrobit is an award-winning and visionary global vendor of embedded and connected software products and services for the automotive industry. A leader in automotive software with over 35 years of serving the industry, Elektrobit's software powers over five billion devices in more than 600 million vehicles and offers flexible, innovative solutions for car infrastructure software, connectivity & security, automated driving and related tools, and user experience. Elektrobit is a wholly-owned, independently-operated subsidiary of Continental.

For more information, visit us at elektrobit.com.

