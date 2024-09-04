Elektrobit smart cockpit technology will revolutionize commercial vehicle and fleet markets

At COMVEC 2024, Elektrobit will demo smart cockpit technologies for next-generation trucks, highlighting how third-party app integration facilitates innovation in predictive maintenance; enables new revenue-generating possibilities

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- (COMVEC 2024, Booth 113) Elektrobit, a proven cockpit systems leader and software integrator with deep industry knowledge and advanced technology expertise, will demonstrate smart cockpit technologies for next-generation trucks at COMVEC 2024 in Schaumburg, IL, Sept. 10-12, 2024.

Today's commercial truck fleets face enormous challenges, including rising energy costs, customer price pressures, driver shortages, stricter regulation, tougher environmental laws and increasing demands for fast delivery. Given these challenges, every truck needs to be utilized at maximum capacity through route optimization, predictive maintenance, and real-time monitoring of vehicle health.

Smart, connected cockpits solve these challenges, and OEMs rely on strategic partners like Elektrobit to deliver them. At COMVEC, Elektrobit will showcase its efficient HMI development and software service application integration expertise in a smart truck demo that integrates COVESA Vehicle Signal Specification (VSS)-compliant data access in Android. It will demonstrate a fleet use-case making use of the VSS interfaces to showcase their functionality, integrating Intangles' AI platform for predictive maintenance of commercial vehicles. The demo will show how the integration of new fleet services into vehicles can be simplified through advanced HMI platforms, which is crucial to achieving a truly software-defined vehicle (SDV) or software-defined machine (SDM). Opening up the vehicle cockpit's software platform to third-party developers offers up new functionalities to drivers and fleet operators, allowing them to choose the apps that meet their needs and preferences, similar to how a smartphone user decides which apps to download to their device. This model also offers entirely new revenue-generating opportunities for the commercial vehicle and fleet industries.

"Crucial to unlocking great digital experiences, COVESA's Vehicle Signal Specification (VSS) is transforming how we standardize and use vehicle data across contexts and industries," said Steve Crumb, executive director, COVESA. "This widely adopted, open data model supports use in or outside the vehicle. By addressing fragmented data challenges with an open-source approach, VSS paves the way for scalability and innovation, as demonstrated by Elektrobit's solution."

In addition to the demo, Elektrobit's Dr. Moritz Neukirchner, senior director, strategic product management, software-defined vehicle, will be speaking on the executive track panel, "User and Consumer Experience," from 1:30-3 p.m. on September 10. He will discuss the current and future UI/UX/CX experience through the lens of SDVs and SDMs based upon scientific data and consumer metrics.

"By prioritizing software-first design principles, Elektrobit aims to enhance operational efficiency and reduce costs, contributing to a better return on investment (ROI) for commercial fleets. The emphasis on intuitive features and functionality in digital cockpits not only helps in attracting and retaining drivers but also plays a crucial role in ensuring fleet uptime essential for the timely delivery of goods, people, and services," said Manoj Karwa, Chief Revenue Officer, Elektrobit. "Our experience working with major OEMs further reinforces their commitment to promoting safe, sustainable transportation and optimizing fleet performance."

Learn more about how Elektrobit is accelerating the road to the smart truck cockpit in this upcoming webinar: https://mobex.io/webinars/the-smart-truck-cockpit-challenges-and-opportunities-for-the-commercial-vehicles-industry/

About Elektrobit

Elektrobit is an award-winning and visionary global vendor of embedded and connected software products and services for the automotive industry. A leader in automotive software with over 35 years of serving the industry, Elektrobit's software powers over five billion devices in more than 600 million vehicles and offers flexible, innovative solutions for car infrastructure software, connectivity & security, automated driving and related tools, and user experience. Elektrobit is a wholly-owned, independently-operated subsidiary of Continental.

For more information, visit us at elektrobit.com.

