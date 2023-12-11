Elektrobit to Showcase 360° Offering for Software-Defined Mobility at CES 2024

From complete solutions for automotive architecture including new capabilities for virtual ECU development to leading-edge in-vehicle experiences, the company's innovative software allows carmakers to accelerate development of next-generation mobility

ERLANGEN, Germany, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At CES 2024, Elektrobit will showcase its 360° offering for software-defined vehicle (SDV) enablement, from automotive architecture and virtual development solutions to leading-edge digital cockpits that provide the ultimate in-vehicle user experiences. The company's innovative software and services—reflecting decades of experience and spanning a wide range of solutions road-tested in more than 600 million vehicles and over 5 billion embedded devices—allow carmakers to accelerate the development of their next-generation vehicles.

Elektrobit will showcase its 360-degree offering for software-defined mobility at CES 2024. CES attendees will be able to see and experience how Elektrobit software is transforming vehicles from the ground up in the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center, booth #4117.

"Our goal is to make it easier for carmakers to develop the complex systems that are required for software-defined mobility. Elektrobit provides products and services from a single vendor to simplify the process, and we work closely with legacy OEMs, industry newcomers and tech leaders alike to make their visions a reality. Our software truly moves the world," said Mike Robertson, chief product officer, Elektrobit.

At Elektrobit's booth in the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC), West Hall, #4117, CES attendees will be able to see and experience how Elektrobit software is transforming vehicles, from the ground up. Demonstrations will include:

Interactive Automotive Operating System (OS) framework: get a one-of-a-kind, holistic view of the inner workings of an SDV, managed by Elektrobit's award-winning operating system. Elektrobit software is designed to reduce complexity of Automotive OS projects while enabling safety and security today and over the life of a vehicle. This demo features the latest version of the EB corbos Linux – built on Ubuntu operating system, a central product in the company's strategy to expand its commitment to open-source software and other collaborative efforts. Elektrobit's work in enabling carmakers' Automotive OSes has received industry accolades including recognition last month by Frost & Sullivan, which presented it with the 2023 Enabling Technology Leadership Award for Excellence in Best Practices in the Global Automotive OS industry.





Award-winning Elektrobit CEO Maria Anhalt will be speaking on the panel "Cracking the Smart Car: What Truly Defines Them?" during the CES Research Summit, Jan. 8, 2024, 3:00 pm PST at LVCC West, Level 2, W232. Anhalt will join Danny Shapiro, vice president, automotive, Nvidia, plus Informa Tech analysts Edward Wilford and Maite Bezerra, to explore how high-performance computing, connectivity and software platforms are reshaping the landscape. Informa Tech's Edward Wilford will moderate the panel.

To learn more or schedule a demonstration with Elektrobit at CES 2024, email [email protected].

About Elektrobit

Elektrobit is an award-winning and visionary global vendor of embedded and connected software products and services for the automotive industry. A leader in automotive software with over 35 years of serving the industry, Elektrobit's software powers over five billion devices in more than 600 million vehicles and offers flexible, innovative solutions for car infrastructure software, connectivity & security, automated driving and related tools, and user experience. Elektrobit is a wholly-owned, independently-operated subsidiary of Continental.

For more information, visit us at elektrobit.com.

