Elektron Energy Appoints Vijay Selvam as Chief Legal Officer

MIAMI, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Elektron Energy, one of the world's largest private Bitcoin mining operators, today announces the appointment of Vijay Selvam as Chief Legal Officer. This move strengthens the company's leadership team as it scales its global infrastructure and navigates an evolving regulatory landscape for digital assets.

Selvam brings nearly two decades of experience across law, finance, and digital assets. A corporate lawyer and financial services expert, he has worked across the United States, United Kingdom, and Asia, including more than a decade at Goldman Sachs advising on complex financial and regulatory matters. Most recently, he served as General Counsel, International at Gemini, where he led U.S. and international regulatory and licensing strategy.

"Vijay brings a rare combination of legal rigor, financial experience, and a deep understanding of Bitcoin as both technology and system," said Raphael Zagury, CEO of Elektron Energy. "As we scale globally, we need leadership that can operate across jurisdictions while staying grounded in how the underlying infrastructure actually works."

At Elektron Energy, Selvam will oversee all legal, regulatory, and compliance functions to support the company's expansion across global markets and its positioning as a leading institutional player in Bitcoin mining and energy infrastructure.

Selvam will work closely with Elektron's General Counsel, Bill Belitsky, who will continue to play a key role in governance and strategic matters across the company. Together, they will support Elektron's next phase of growth as it scales globally.

His appointment comes at a pivotal time for the industry as policymakers, regulators, and financial institutions increasingly focus on digital asset infrastructure, energy integration, and market structure. Selvam's background reflects the evolving nature of the digital asset ecosystem, where legal frameworks, energy markets, and financial systems are becoming increasingly interconnected.

"As the industry evolves, clarity around regulation and institutional frameworks will be essential to unlocking its full potential," said Vijay Selvam, Chief Legal Officer of Elektron Energy. "I'm excited to join Elektron Energy at a time when mining is increasingly recognized as critical infrastructure and to help guide the company through its next stage of expansion."

Selvam is also the author of Principles of Bitcoin published by Columbia University Press which presents a first-principles framework for understanding Bitcoin across its technical, economic, and regulatory dimensions.

About Elektron Energy:

Elektron Energy is one of the world's largest private Bitcoin mining companies, operating at global scale across energy markets and digital infrastructure. The company focuses on efficient, sustainable mining operations and plays a key role in securing the Bitcoin network while advancing the integration of energy and compute infrastructure.

Media Contact: Albert Stichka

[email protected]

SOURCE Elektron Energy