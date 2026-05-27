Elemeno Health Announces Strategic Partnership with Swisslog Healthcare to Drive Efficiency in Healthcare Automation

Just-in-time microlearning provider will help frontline hospital teams keep Swisslog

Healthcare's powerful automated medication management solutions running 24/7

OAKLAND, Calif., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Elemeno Health, a market leader in just-in-time microlearning solutions for frontline staff, announced a strategic partnership with Swisslog Healthcare to support its comprehensive suite of automation offerings in hospitals across North America. Elemeno's frontline operating system will streamline training and enable customer self-service of Swisslog Healthcare's robotics and pharmacy automation solutions.

Pharmacy automation is crucial in driving fast and accurate labeling, packaging, and dispensing of medications in hospital pharmacies. Swisslog Healthcare's solutions like PillPick®, BoxPicker®, and Allegro prevent medication errors and increase prescription output, resulting in a better patient experience. Elemeno Health's just-in-time microlearning helps ensure that these powerful automated solutions, integral to modern hospital operations, are distributing medicine to patients 24/7/365. The microlearning resources, customized to each complex automation solution and individual hospital environment, enables on-demand troubleshooting and drives autonomy by empowering local hospital staff to solve issues.

"Swisslog Healthcare's incredible pharmacy automation solutions help healthcare workers do their job while maintaining the highest quality of care," said Tim Coulter, CEO at Elemeno Health. "Elemeno offers frontline teams accessible micro trainings on multiple devices that are available real-time and support daily users of Swisslog Healthcare robotics. We're thrilled to support their operational technology by helping more than 300 hospitals across North America deliver safe, consistent, high-quality care."

Swisslog Healthcare often customizes solutions for the unique needs and workflows of individual hospitals. With Elemeno, training videos and just-in-time support can be tailored for users of each Swisslog Healthcare automation and incorporate the hospital staff's specific workflows. Rather than relying on local staff to recall information from one-off training sessions in the event of a technical issue — or calling for a field service engineer to solve minor issues — frontline teams can quickly find explanatory videos and troubleshooting guides via the Elemeno app on their mobile devices.

"Efficiency is key for modern hospital operations," said Cory Kwarta, President and CEO of Swisslog Healthcare. "Our pharmacy automation products help healthcare systems small and large by reducing human errors, increase throughput, and minimize redundancies which ultimately leads to efficiencies across the board and elevates job satisfaction for the pharmacy team. Elemeno's just-in-time micro learning is helping staff at these facilities to work with our robotics independently and ultimately improve the overall patient experience."

Elemeno's training solutions are also supporting the rollout of new and existing Swisslog Healthcare products, simplifying the learning curve as facilities adopt new automated tools. For example, leveraging the Swisslog Healthcare preprepared content, Elemeno refined a tailored approach for incremental teachings specific to the Swisslog Healthcare offerings, piloted the program, and is market ready for national use. The initial program was used throughout 2025 across multiple campuses of Hoag Hospitals in Southern California to help educate the users of their installed Swisslog Healthcare solutions and train staff on using new robotics.

"Elemeno's intuitive design delivers real-time guidance exactly when it's needed, helping elevate employee performance, strengthen consistency in pharmacy procedures, and most importantly their micro trainings accelerate continuous learning across the pharmacy," said Caron Newman, MEd., Customer Education Strategist at Swisslog-Healthcare.

For more information on how Elemeno Health helps suppliers and manufacturers of complex technologies with custom training and just-in-time support, visit www.elemenohealth.com.

About Elemeno Health

Founded by clinicians in 2016, Elemeno Health is a Public Benefit Corporation that empowers frontline staff with just-in-time microlearning technology at the point of care. Its cloud-based platform replaces binders, emails, and document storage systems with team-specific content in bite-sized formats, consumable in the flow of work. Elemeno complements existing LMS/training systems, promoting knowledge retention, enabling standardized delivery of best practices, and improving system-wide care quality. Trusted by 70+ hospitals nationwide, Elemeno Health enhances operational efficiency and patient safety at scale. To learn more, visit www.elemenohealth.com.

About Swisslog Healthcare

Swisslog Healthcare provides automation solutions to hospitals and health systems to assist providers in treating patients across the continuum of care. Integrating transport and pharmacy automation, value-added services, and intelligent software to drive operational technology, Swisslog Healthcare enables healthcare providers to respond to patients' needs quickly and with greater accuracy. The company minimizes many sources of operational waste, so providers achieve higher levels of productivity to impact the well-being of patients in positive ways. For more information, visit www.swisslog-healthcare.com.

Swisslog Healthcare is a member of the KUKA Group, a leading global supplier of intelligent automation solutions. For more information, visit www.kuka.com.

SOURCE Elemeno Health