Element 7 Chula Vista Launch a Huge Success as Customers Embrace Element 7's Retail Cannabis Model

CHULA VISTA, Calif., July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Element 7 continued to expand its retail footprint across California this week the much-anticipated opening of its newest location in Chula Vista.

The Grand Opening saw over 1,000 customers visit the store over 2 days with a range of entertainment that included local food trucks, music, games, and demonstrations from some of the biggest and hottest brands in the industry including West Coast Cure, Raw Garden, Space Coyote, STIIIZY, Jeeter, Moxie, Gelato, Kurvana, HotBox, and Humo.

Element 7 Chula Vista: Big Brands. Best Prices in Town. Element 7 Chula Vista: Curated Cannabis.

Element 7's Chula Vista store expands the cannabis company's footprint further into Southern California from its existing 11 cannabis operations in the Central Valley and Northern California. Chula Vista is the nation's 7th fastest growing city which positions Element 7 for tremendous growth in this market. Positioned adjacent to major big-box retailers, Element 7 has high expectations for the store and how it will further resonate with the local Chula Vista and San Diego customer base.

The store will be managed by Element 7's expanding retail team and will feature a range of brands and products from some of the State's largest, and smallest, cultivators and manufacturers. With a mission of delivering 'Big Brands at Low Prices', Element 7 is focused on driving robust value at the store, backed by outstanding customer service delivered by retail staff that are relentlessly trained to understand the needs of local customers and their needs.

As Robert DiVito, CEO of Element 7 explains, "We're excited to launch Element 7 in Chula Vista, expanding our footprint in California. The support and feedback we have had from customers has been overwhelming – they love the store vibe, our great customer service, and the all-inclusive pricing structure. There is no bill-shock at Element 7 – the prices on the shelf are the prices out the door which is important in today's changing market and economy."

The locals agree – as new cannabis consumer, Michael West, points out, "It's really nice to have a store in Chula Vista where you can see what you are buying, aren't overwhelmed by choice, and what you see, is what you pay." West has been consuming cannabis for only two years now and is what the industry would call, 'canna-curious. He adds, "Cannabis retailers need to evolve and understand that consumers want a robust selection of products. That doesn't mean filling the shelf with thousands of products like other clubs I've been to. I want the dispensary to take out some of the guess work and at least curate a menu that reduces the options down to a selection of the best products which is what Element 7 does."

DiVito adds, "This is the model we have built at Element 7 – our buying team curates the best selection of products from craft and mainstream companies. We only carry around 350-400 products in each store which then ensures the products are always fresh and easy to see on the shelf – for our customers, that translates to a better cannabis experience which is what we are always striving to deliver."

Contact:

Robert DiVito

[email protected]

SOURCE Element 7 Cannabis