Element adds 5G VoNR testing capability with solutions from Rohde & Schwarz

5G standalone is the next stage of evolution for 5G networks. VoNR is a mandatory feature for the successful deployment of 5G standalone. The benefit of VoNR is vastly improved voice audio quality by using ultra-high definition codecs. The R&S CMX500 supports all codecs required for VoNR audio quality testing including AMR-NB, AMR-WB, EVS-NB, EVS-WB, EVS-SWB and EVS-FB.

5G VoNR is also playing an important role in emergency services. Emergency calls (E911) on 5G standalone networks will utilize VoNR. Critical to FCC requirements is the continued reliability of E911 voice calls as well as accurate determination of vertical and horizontal location in mobile devices. The R&S CMX500 radio communication tester supports E911 over VoNR along with associated location determination technologies such as A-GNSS and AML/ELS.

"The R&S CMX500 is an extremely comprehensive, flexible and high performance VoNR test solution. As 5G pushes the limits of wireless, the R&S CMX500, which can already cover data rates of 6-10Gbps, will be ready for any new testing challenge that comes its way," said Bryan Helmick, Product Manager, Rohde & Schwarz.

"Element is fully prepared to support our customers and help them meet the latest and most advanced demands for 5G voice services", said Andrea Zaworski, VP of Industry & Laboratory Operations, Element. "With our upgraded R&S CMX500 systems, we are confident our voice services testing will meet the increased capacity, higher bit rates and improved media quality that our device & module manufacturers now support."

For further information on Rohde & Schwarz solutions for wireless communications testing, go to: www.rohde-schwarz.com/wireless.

Press contacts:

North America: Keith Cobler, Phone: +1 214 663 6394, E-mail: [email protected]

Europe (headquarters): Christian Mokry, Phone: +49 89 4129 13052, E-mail: [email protected]

Asia Pacific: Wen Shi Tong, Phone: +65 6 307-0029, email: [email protected])

Contacts for readers:

Customer Support Europe, Africa, Middle East: +49 89 4129 12345

[email protected]

Customer Support North America: +1 888 TEST RSA (+1 888 837 87 72)

[email protected]

Customer Support Latin America: +1 410 910 79 88

[email protected]

Customer Support Asia Pacific: +65 65 13 04 88

[email protected]

Customer Support China: +86 800 810 8228 or +86 400 650 5896

[email protected]

About PCTEST Engineering Laboratory, LLC (Columbia, Maryland USA)

PCTEST is a leading 5GNR independent test laboratory offering one-stop conformance, performance, and regulatory testing of wireless devices in accordance with industry and 3GPP/3GPP2 technical test plans. PCTEST is an approved 5G test facility for operator-specific test plans for the major U.S. Operators as well as GCF, PTCRB, and CTIA accreditation testing. For further information, please email [email protected] or visit our website at www.pctest.com.

About Element

On December 31, 2019 PCTEST became part of Element, one of the world's leading independent providers of materials and product qualification testing, inspection and certification services. For more information regarding Element's testing services, visit www.element.com.

Rohde & Schwarz

The Rohde & Schwarz technology group is among the trailblazers when it comes to paving the way for a safer and connected world with its leading solutions in test & measurement, technology systems, and networks & cybersecurity. Founded more than 85 years ago, the group is a reliable partner for industry and government customers around the globe. On June 30, 2020, Rohde & Schwarz had around 12,300 employees worldwide. The independent group achieved a net revenue of EUR 2.58 billion in the 2019/2020 fiscal year (July to June). The company is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

R&S® is a registered trademark of Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG.

All press releases, including photos for downloading, are available on the internet at www.press.rohde-schwarz.com.

SOURCE Rohde & Schwarz

Related Links

www.rohde-schwarz.com

