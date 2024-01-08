Element Announces Expanded Customer Base, New Products, and Unprecedented Capabilities on a Benchtop Sequencer

Element has exceeded 160 orders, generating more than $25 million in revenue in 2023

Element announces roadmap for suite of new products in 2024

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Element Biosciences, Inc., developer of pioneering technologies to empower science, has received over 160 commercial orders of its AVITI benchtop sequencer and expanded its installed base to 112 instruments, the company announced today at the J.P. Morgan 42nd Annual Healthcare Conference. Achieving the fastest growth rate since launch among its peers, Element generated revenues in excess of $25 million in 2023. Looking ahead, the company also shared a roadmap for new products launching in 2024, including multi-omics capabilities that make AVITI an integrated biology platform.

Today's announcement confirms that Element's core technology is capable of much more than sequencing, opening up new and more direct paths into multi-omics analyses to make these areas of research even more accessible and cost effective for scientists. The innovations announced today will further the company's mission to empower scientists around the globe to drive their research forward with integrated insights delivered through parallel molecular analysis. Element CEO and Co-founder Molly He presented on the following updates to AVITI at JPM:

Expert mode HD – Enhanced output options . An instrument option that allows users to generate 20 to 70 percent more reads per run from all sequencing kits. This advanced feature reduces sequencing costs to under $1 per million reads – improving costs for many applications including single cell sequencing.

. An instrument option that allows users to generate 20 to 70 percent more reads per run from all sequencing kits. This advanced feature reduces sequencing costs to under per million reads – improving costs for many applications including single cell sequencing. Cloudbreak Freestyle – Maximizing compatibility and ease of use. A new sequencing kit that is directly compatible with more than 95 percent of library preparation kits on the market. Freestyle eliminates library conversion steps and streamlines AVITI sequencing with a wide diversity of library types, saving valuable time and effort.

A new sequencing kit that is directly compatible with more than 95 percent of library preparation kits on the market. Freestyle eliminates library conversion steps and streamlines AVITI sequencing with a wide diversity of library types, saving valuable time and effort. Cloudbreak UltraQ – The first commercial Q50 kit. Element continues to set the industry standard for high quality sequencing. With Cloudbreak UltraQ, researchers gain access to unmatched accuracy that is 100-fold higher than available methods. UltraQ empowers investigations requiring the highest sequencing accuracy and coupled with the standard features of the AVITI platform, provides insights into complex genetic variants and challenging regions of the genome.

Element continues to set the industry standard for high quality sequencing. With Cloudbreak UltraQ, researchers gain access to unmatched accuracy that is 100-fold higher than available methods. UltraQ empowers investigations requiring the highest sequencing accuracy and coupled with the standard features of the AVITI platform, provides insights into complex genetic variants and challenging regions of the genome. Trinity – New on-flowcell library workflows. Trinity spearheads Element's efforts to comprehensively support on-board sample preparation. This innovation simplifies targeted sequencing, including exome sequencing, to a simple, on-flowcell workflow and creates a new level of convenience, flexibility, and performance.

Trinity spearheads Element's efforts to comprehensively support on-board sample preparation. This innovation simplifies targeted sequencing, including exome sequencing, to a simple, on-flowcell workflow and creates a new level of convenience, flexibility, and performance. AVITI24 – Sequencer meets cellular decoder. Leveraging the superior avidity base chemistry, the AVITI24 will be the first instrument to combine its state-of-the-art sequencing capabilities with the simultaneous measurement of multiple analytes, including DNA, RNA, proteins, phosphorylated proteins, and cell morphology, at unparalleled speed and output. This transformative capability allows scientists to analyze data from multiple time points within biologically relevant signaling pathways or analyze multiple drug concentrations or any combination of these measurements from the same run in under 24 hours.

"When we launched AVITI in 2022 we redefined what is possible on a benchtop sequencer, offering an unprecedented combination of accuracy, speed, and cost. Today, we are once again raising the bar for the industry," said Molly He, PhD, CEO and co-founder of Element Biosciences. "These changes mean that scientists across the world will spend less time resource planning and more time analyzing meaningful data with the potential to impact our lives for the better."

Prominent scientists articulated how the novel capabilities are poised to expand the horizons of our understanding of biology.

"It's thrilling to see the level of innovation Element is bringing to the field," said Sarah Teichmann, PhD, Head of Cellular Genetics at the Wellcome Sanger Institute. "The new capabilities in multi-omics can help cell biologists by integrating molecular analysis into the samples that we study, thus re-defining human cell biology at unprecedented depth and resolution. Element continues to create products that transform what a sequencer can do and help scientists around the world unleash their creative potential."

"Images are incredibly rich in information, and it is very exciting to see Element innovating to integrate cell morphology with precise molecular measurements," Emma Lundberg, PhD, Associate Professor of Bioengineering and Pathology at Stanford University. "I believe that we'll be able to more accurately resolve transient cell phenotypes and states by capturing both types of information simultaneously."

"The ability to sequence DNA and RNA directly in cellular systems is extremely exciting, as it would enable applications such as cellular morphology-based phenotyping after CRISPR perturbation, the analysis of allele specific expression in a cell- specific fashion, and the cell-based analysis of alternatively spliced gene isoforms," said Robi Mitra, PhD, Alvin Goldfarb Distinguished Professor of Computational Biology at Washington University in St. Louis.

About Element Biosciences, Inc.

Element Biosciences is a multi-disciplinary life science company focused on developing disruptive DNA sequencing and other omics technology for research markets. Through innovating every fundamental element of a sequencing system, Element empowers customers with affordable, high-quality data and an improved user experience, which in turn will accelerate scientific discoveries and broaden the use of genomic research. To learn more about Element, please visit www.elementbiosciences.com

Media Contact:

Kristi Heim

Element Biosciences

[email protected]

SOURCE Element Biosciences