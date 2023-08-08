Element Biosciences and Agilent Technologies Expand Partnership

Element Biosciences

08 Aug, 2023, 07:00 ET

Expansion will accelerate advances in genome sequencing and analysis

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Element Biosciences, Inc., developer of the Element AVITI™ System, an innovative DNA sequencing platform that is disrupting the genomics industry, announced an expanded commercial partnership with Agilent Technologies to cooperate in selling Element and Agilent products, starting in the United States. 

This partnership builds on a co-marketing agreement the companies entered last year demonstrating the integration of Element's AVITI System and Agilent's industry leading SureSelect target enrichment panels. It opens greater commercial reach for Element's AVITI System and improved user experience of Agilent's SureSelect portfolio. Agilent and Element will promote, market, and provide training on each other's products.

"We are excited to collaborate with Agilent to bring AVITI's unbeatable quality and flexibility to users of Agilent's SureSelect sequencing panels and reagents," said Logan Zinser, Senior Vice President of Finance at Element Biosciences. "This next step in our partnership with Agilent helps expand the reach of these genomics tools to more customers and offer exceptional value and performance."

"Following the successful co-marketing agreement with Element, we are expanding our collaboration to offer more customers the combined benefits of the AVITI platform with our trusted and proven SureSelect Solution," stated Kevin Meldrum, Vice President and General Manager for Agilent's Integrated Genomics Division. "Our partnership will continue to accelerate adoption of this powerful tool to meet the demand for fast, cost-effective, and accurate sequencing and genome analysis."

About Element Biosciences, Inc.
Element Biosciences is a multi-disciplinary life science company focused on developing disruptive DNA sequencing technology for research markets. Through innovating every fundamental element of a sequencing system, Element empowers customers with affordable, high-quality data and an improved user experience, which in turn will accelerate scientific discoveries and broaden the use of genomic research. To learn more about Element, please visit www.elementbiosciences.com.

Media Contact:

Kristi Heim
Element Biosciences
[email protected]

SOURCE Element Biosciences

