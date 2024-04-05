Element Biosciences Announces Availability of AVITI24, the First Benchtop Sequencer Capable of Direct Cell Profiling

Element's new multi-omics platform will be shipped by end of the year

AVITI24 offers an unprecedented view of cells at the molecular and functional level

SAN DIEGO, April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Element Biosciences, Inc., developer of pioneering technologies to empower science, has begun taking orders for AVITI24™ the first instrument to combine state-of-the-art sequencing and cyto-profiling (mapping cell characteristics) into a single integrated biology platform, the company announced at the Annual Meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research.

AVITI24 revolutionizes research by enabling simultaneous examination of DNA, RNA, proteins, phosphoproteins, and cell structure within single cells. Powered by Element's new Teton™ chemistry, AVITI24 expands on AVITI's best-in-class sequencing capabilities to offer new multi-omics functionality, simplifying results in one multi-omic read-out in less than 24 hours. This technology is particularly relevant for cancer researchers, facilitating in-depth exploration of the links between the molecular makeup of cancer cells and how they function within complex tumors. With the ability to profile up to one million cells in a single experiment, AVITI24 can maximize detection of rare cells such as residual cancer cells or tumor-specific immune cells, which are difficult to detect using conventional methods.

The AVITI24™ is now available for pre-order at a U.S. list price of $424,000 or as an upgrade to the AVITI System at a list price of $150,000. Before June 30, 2024, customers can save $50,000 by pre-ordering AVITI24 as part of their AVITI purchase. Teton panels, used for cyto-profiling on the AVITI24, are designed to maximize value and ensure cost-effectiveness per cell or sample, providing a meaningful cost advantage compared to other approaches and empowering researchers to drive transformative discoveries without constraints. For more information, please visit: https://www.elementbiosciences.com/preorder-aviti24 and look for Element at AACR, Booth 605.

AVITI24 will launch with four fixed Teton panels, including two focused on deep profiling of the MAPK signaling pathway, which plays a crucial role in the development and progression of tumors. These MAPK panels aid in cancer biology exploration and studying therapeutic response and resistance. Additionally, two other fixed panels will enable human immune profiling and neuroscience applications. The former allows researchers to understand the dynamic interplay between immune cells and disease states, while the latter captures diverse cell types and functional states within neuronal circuits. With the ability to culture cells in a 12-well format, Teton further enables drug development by allowing iterative testing of novel therapies, doses, and combinations.

An expanding roadmap of fixed and custom Teton panels will enable broad applications across oncology, immunology, neuroscience and more.

"Today, we are redefining what a sequencer can do by streamlining multiple conventional stages of discovery into a single powerful platform," said Molly He, PhD, CEO and co-founder of Element Biosciences. "The MAPK pathway panel is only the beginning. We are planning more targeted panels to address different biological problems, and we welcome input from the scientific community about what we develop next. To beat cancer and other genetic diseases, we have to do this together, and that starts with cutting-edge innovation to bring researchers the tools they need to accelerate discovery."

