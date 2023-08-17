Element Biosciences Announces AVITI FIT, a Suite of Products to Empower More Researchers with Flexible Genomic Solutions

News provided by

Element Biosciences

17 Aug, 2023, 07:00 ET

New options expand the benefits of AVITI to fit an even wider range of customers and applications

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Element Biosciences, Inc., developer of the Element AVITI™ System, an innovative DNA sequencing platform that is disrupting the genomics industry, today unveiled five new products to better serve customers' low to medium-throughput needs and expand the functionality and versatility of its benchtop sequencer.

As more researchers are turning to genomics and the needs of labs across the world are evolving, this new product suite will bring AVITI's industry leading technology to an even wider range of customers, including those who need more operational flexibility, less throughput, or access to longer read applications.

These products, which are available now, include:

  • AVITI LT (Low Throughput): An alternative version of the AVITI System that runs the low and medium throughput sequencing kits. AVITI LT brings Element's high-quality sequencing with Cloudbreak™ chemistry to more users by lowering instrument cost and can later be upgraded to a full-throughput AVITI.
  • Individually Addressable Lanes: Flexibility to isolate libraries to a single flow cell lane and seamlessly process two libraries per flow cell without additional time, kits, or reagents.
  • Flexible Throughput Kits: New versions of our kits to enable customers with small sample batches or targeted panels to take control of their samples and timelines by running cost-effective low and medium output kits while still enabling individual lane loading for even more flexibility.
  • 2x300 bp Sequencing Kits: Our industry-leading chemistry enables the highest quality and lowest cost solution to enable more applications to take advantage of cost-effective read lengths up to 2x300.
  • Elembio Cloud: An online platform for managing instruments, monitoring runs with real-time updates, and visualizing run metrics and data to gauge run performance.

"A more versatile mix of flow cell capacities on the AVITI means we can migrate almost all of our routine sequencing activities - NGS services, product QC, and R&D - to a single instrument and workflow without the logistics issues of complicated batch management," said Jacob Enk, Ph.D., Director of Research, Development, and Applications at Daicel Arbor Biosciences. "This relieves routine headaches for us and allows us to concentrate more on answering important research questions."

"Element is continuously innovating to expand access to high quality, affordable, on-demand sequencing to more customers, including labs that have lower throughput needs, run applications that require longer read lengths, or have limited CapEx budget," said Francisco Garcia, PhD, SVP of Informatics at Element Biosciences. "With these new products, whatever your genomics needs are, the AVITI System is always the perfect fit."

This news comes on the heels of a series of key innovations for Element in the year since launching the AVITI System. In June, Element launched Cloudbreak, improvements to its chemistry that reduce run times, increase accuracy and enable even more applications. In May, Element announced its partnership with Amazon Omics to provide simple, powerful, and cost-effective analysis workflows. In January, Element announced a new throughput-based option for its AVITI System that provides the highest quality sequencing on a benchtop for as low as $200 a genome.

About Element Biosciences, Inc.
Element Biosciences is a multi-disciplinary life science company focused on developing disruptive DNA sequencing technology for research markets. Through innovating every fundamental element of a sequencing system, Element empowers customers with affordable, high-quality data and an improved user experience, which in turn will accelerate scientific discoveries and broaden the use of genomic research. To learn more about Element, please visit www.elementbiosciences.com.

Media Contacts:
Kristi Heim
Element Biosciences
[email protected]

SOURCE Element Biosciences

Also from this source

Element Biosciences Establishes Scientific Advisory Board

Element Biosciences and Agilent Technologies Expand Partnership

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.