Element Biosciences Announces Genomics Industry Veteran as Senior Vice President of Marketing and Product Management

News provided by

Element Biosciences

13 Jul, 2023, 07:00 ET

Edwin Hauw brings over 20 years of marketing and product management experience to Element as the company expands to provide genomics tools for researchers around the world

SAN DIEGO, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Element Biosciences, Inc., developer of the Element AVITI™ System, an innovative DNA sequencing platform that is disrupting the genomics industry, today announced the appointment of Edwin Hauw as senior vice president of marketing and product management.

Continue Reading
Edwin Hauw, Element Biosciences' senior vice president of marketing and product management
Edwin Hauw, Element Biosciences' senior vice president of marketing and product management

"The genomics industry is at a crucial inflection point, and Element has brought innovative technologies to cutting-edge labs across the world," said Molly He, Ph.D., CEO and Co-founder of Element Biosciences. "We look forward to leveraging Edwin's world-class genomics expertise and seasoned leadership as we continue Element's success and expand AVITI's presence in the market."

As senior vice president of marketing and product management, Edwin will work along with the leadership team to evolve, guide and manage product strategy, strategic marketing, field marketing and product management. He will help to nurture and develop external partnerships and implement strategies for positioning and driving the adoption of both the AVITI system and Element's future products in the marketplace.

Edwin was previously 10x Genomics' vice president of marketing, leading product management and marketing and growing the business by 20x within his six years. Prior to 10x Genomics, Edwin was Pacific Biosciences' senior director of product management, leading the launch of the world's first long-read single molecule sequencer, the PacBio RS, along with the RS II and Sequel System. His earlier roles include product management at Applied Biosystems, Affymetrix and Biodiscovery.

Edwin completed his Master of Business Administration in Finance and Marketing from the University of Southern California. He received his bachelor's in biology and psychology from the University of California, San Diego.

"I know firsthand how important it is to bring researchers technologies that make their R&D efforts easier and more affordable," said Edwin Hauw. "I'm honored to join the Element team and introduce the AVITI system to more labs and see its world-changing applications across industries – from agriculture to healthcare and more."

About Element Biosciences, Inc.

Element Biosciences is a multi-disciplinary life science company focused on developing disruptive DNA sequencing technology for research markets. Through innovating every fundamental element of a sequencing system, Element empowers customers with affordable, high-quality data and an improved user experience, which in turn will accelerate scientific discoveries and broaden the use of genomic research. To learn more about Element, please visit www.elementbiosciences.com.

Media Contact:
Kristi Heim
Element Biosciences
[email protected]

Michael Galfetti
Mission North
[email protected]com

SOURCE Element Biosciences

Also from this source

Novel Genetic Sequencing Technology Helps Researchers Find Answers in Cases of Pediatric Rare Disorders

Element Enters the European Genomics Market with New Customers and a Growing Team

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.