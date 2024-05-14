Element Biosciences Announces Record Sequencer Installation Growth Ahead of Participation in Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Element Biosciences, Inc., developer of pioneering technologies to empower science, today announced record growth in installations of its AVITI™ System ahead of its participation in upcoming investor conferences.

Element has now received more than 200 cumulative orders of AVITI – the sequencer that provides the highest quality sequencing on a benchtop for as low as $200 per genome. In just one year, the company's installed base has grown from more than 20 units to more than 150. Element's sequencers now empower research across academia, biotech, cancer research, and agricultural science in more than 25 countries.

Senior executives, including Molly He, CEO and Co-founder, and Logan Zinser, SVP of Finance, will share the news of the company's continued growth at the following upcoming investor conferences:

Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Healthcare Conference 2024 ( Las Vegas – May 14–16)

– May 14–16) Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference ( New York – June 5–6)

– June 5–6) Goldman Sachs 45 th Annual Global Healthcare Conference ( Miami – June 10–13)

Annual Global Healthcare Conference ( – June 10–13) Morgan Stanley 22 nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference ( New York – September 4–6)

Annual Global Healthcare Conference ( – September 4–6) UBS Global Healthcare Conference ( Rancho Palos Verdes, CA – November 11–14)

– November 11–14) Stifel Healthcare Conference 2024 ( New York – November 18–19)

"Our founding vision was to increase access to high-quality, affordable tools to help people own their own biology research, regardless of how well they are funded," said Element CEO Molly He. "AVITI as our first product is now being used across the world to expand scientific possibilities, driving unprecedented growth for Element. Now we aim to expand this mission beyond sequencing to maximize scientific information and support the next wave of discovery to ultimately understand the underlying biology of all species."

Later this year, Element will introduce groundbreaking new technology to the field through AVITI24™– an innovative, dual-function platform integrating state-of-the-art sequencing and multiomic cell analysis. Also launching this year is Trinity™, Element's on-board enrichment solution that could revolutionize targeted sequencing for clinical research by radically simplifying the workflow.

"Our technologies aren't merely driving business expansion," Molly He added, "they're empowering researchers to tackle complex biological problems and make transformative discoveries."

About Element Biosciences, Inc.

Element Biosciences is a pioneering life science company democratizing access to advanced biological tools, driving impactful discoveries to benefit humanity. We are focused on developing disruptive DNA sequencing and multi-omics technology for research markets. Through innovating every fundamental element of a biological assay system, Element empowers customers with affordable, high-quality data and an improved user experience, which in turn will accelerate scientific discoveries. To learn more about Element, please visit www.elementbiosciences.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X (Twitter), and Facebook .

Media Contact:

Kristi Heim

Element Biosciences

[email protected]

SOURCE Element Biosciences