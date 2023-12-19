Element Biosciences to Present at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Element Biosciences

19 Dec, 2023, 07:00 ET

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Element Biosciences, Inc., developer of the Element AVITI System, an innovative DNA sequencing platform that is disrupting the genomics industry, today announced that Element CEO and Co-Founder Molly He will be presenting a corporate update at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco. The presentation will take place on Monday, January 8, 2024, at 5:00 PM PST / 8:00 PM EST.

About Element Biosciences, Inc. 
Element Biosciences is a multi-disciplinary life science company focused on developing disruptive DNA sequencing technology for research markets. Through innovating every fundamental element of a sequencing system, Element empowers customers with affordable, high-quality data and an improved user experience, which in turn will accelerate scientific discoveries and broaden the use of genomic research. To learn more about Element, please visit www.elementbiosciences.com.

Media Contact:

Kristi Heim
Element Biosciences
[email protected]

