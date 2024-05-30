Element Biosciences to Showcase Sequencing Innovations at the European Human Genetics Conference

Customers laud the positive impact of AVITI on advancing their scientific research

SAN DIEGO, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Element Biosciences, Inc., developer of pioneering technologies to empower science, will showcase the rapidly growing use of its AVITI™ System sequencer across the European scientific community at the European Human Genetics Conference 2024 in Berlin, Germany, on June 1.

During ESHG 2024 , which runs from June 1-4, Element Biosciences' Chief Technology Officer and Co-Founder Michael Previte will share the latest details on the AVITI24™ , the first platform to combine state-of-the-art sequencing and multiomic cell analysis in one integrated biology tool. The AVITI24 enables the simultaneous measurement of multiple analytes, including DNA, RNA, proteins, phosphorylated proteins, and morphology, in up to one million cells per flow cell.

"At ESHG, we're excited to show the transformative power of AVITI and highlight how we're advancing our mission to increase access to high-quality, affordable tools for complex biological research through AVITI24," said Previte.

The AVITI System is expanding access to faster, more efficient and innovative sequencing for European scientific labs, with Element's technologies now being used by researchers in most countries in Europe. With its AVITI24 open for preorders, Element also announced that existing customers are prebooking ahead of shipment, including the National Genomics Infrastructure (NGI) at SciLifeLab, a world-leading Swedish national center for large-scale research and one of the largest molecular biology research infrastructures in Europe.

"As part of the National Genomics Infrastructure, we're committed to staying at the forefront of technology," said Robert Månsson Welinder, Head of Strategic Relations at NGI. "Element's AVITI24 will help us push this frontier and allow our scientific community to pursue new and exciting science."

Leading European scientists emphasized the positive impact the AVITI has had on advancing their scientific research. Igor Fijalkowski, researcher at the Center for Medical Genetics at Ghent University in Belgium, noted the ease of adoption and flexibility of the platform saying "Over the last year or so we performed more than 100 runs of AVITI sequencing and overall, across multiple applications, the sequencing quality has been excellent. The transition was frictionless, so we are very happy with the way the sequencer has been performing."

Several other researchers noted the cost-effectiveness, high quality, and flexibility of the AVITI platform. "Since the installation of our AVITI we have been blown away by its flexibility and quality outputs," said Megan Hamilton, Genomics Facility Manager at the Babraham Institute in Cambridge, United Kingdom. Petri Auvinen, Research Director at the Institute of Biotechnology, University of Helsinki, Finland, said "AVITI seems to be the most efficient and most legitimate system to run a new chemistry for sequencing."

Others called out the unique features of the AVITI not available on other platforms. "The cost-effectiveness of AVITI adds to its high sequencing quality of Q40-50, which makes it an important device in the future of cancer research," said Romain Boidot, molecular biologist at the Georges-François Leclerc Center, France. Also in France, Charles Poncet, lab manager at INRAE, said "We chose AVITI for its combination of performance, price of the instrument and reagents, flexibility, and applications. We also had the chance to test AVITI with our wheat samples and the results were excellent, especially for an organism with such complex genetics."

Two years after launching AVITI, the sequencer that provides the highest quality sequencing on a benchtop, Element has continued to innovate on its modular platform. It has introduced faster run times, expanded kit offerings, the Elembio Cloud software platform, and industry-leading affordability, while maintaining unprecedented accuracy.

About Element Biosciences, Inc.

Element Biosciences is a pioneering life science company democratizing access to advanced biological tools, driving impactful discoveries to benefit humanity. We are focused on developing disruptive DNA sequencing and multi-omics technology for research markets. Through innovating every fundamental element of a biological assay system, Element empowers customers with affordable, high-quality data and an improved user experience, which in turn will accelerate scientific discoveries. To learn more about Element, please visit www.elementbiosciences.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X (Twitter), and Facebook .

