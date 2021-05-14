Element By Westin® Announces Opening Of Element Philadelphia, The Largest Property For The Global Eco-Conscious Brand

PHILADELPHIA, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Element Hotels – part of Marriott Bonvoy's extraordinary portfolio of 30 leading brands and designed for today's healthy, active traveler – announce today the opening of Element Philadelphia, marking the brand's debut in the city. Developed by Conshohoken-based Chestlen Development, the hotel will be the newest addition to Philadelphia's reemerging hospitality scene, with travelers planning an average of 2.7 trips this year, according to a recent Visit Philadelphia report. Designed with a focus on sustainability and well-being, Element is ideal for families, groups and business travelers who want to maintain a balanced lifestyle while on the road.

"Bringing the Element brand to Philadelphia was a strategic decision to appeal to the wellness-minded modern traveler, who is looking for self-sufficiency, more space to recharge, and amenities that align with their lifestyle," stated Edward Baten, Complex General Manager, Element Philadelphia. "As the needs of travel, work and leisure have evolved over the last year, our offering is better suited than ever before to welcome guests with a range of work and life demands. Our flexible accommodations will open at a time when it's needed most for leisure and business travelers alike."

Element Hotels has redefined the longer stay experience with a design philosophy that encourages guests to recharge and find focus. This approach is seen throughout Element Philadelphia, the brand's largest property globally. The hotel's 460 bright and modern guest rooms are positioned in an ideal Center City location and boast impressive views of Philadelphia's historic architecture and skyline. The sunlit Sky Lobby will offer open seating for work and relaxation, and a range of safe, socially distanced amenities for guests to utilize. Fully equipped kitchens in every room, a business center, Motion Fitness center and guest laundry services create flexible work-from-anywhere possibilities.

At Element Philadelphia, guests will be energized with a food and beverage program that prioritizes fresh, healthy ingredients. A complimentary Rise breakfast starts the day and the Relax evening reception invites guests to unwind together in the Sky Lobby. Balanced grab-and-go meals, snacks and beverages are available from the Restore gourmet pantry, which features products from local producers. In addition, guests are invited to eat well from the comfort of their own room. With kitchens stocked with everything needed to create a home-cooked meal, Element hopes to inspire guests by introducing local culinary and nutritional voices to provide easy-to-follow recipes. These digital recipes and meal ideas, which will be accessible via in-room QR codes and in pre-arrival emails, will feature fresh, local ingredients that can be picked up at iconic neighborhood markets such as Di Bruno Brothers and Reading Terminal Market.

Designed to get visitors moving, Element Philadelphia features a Bikes to Borrow program with its custom-designed Priority Bicycles in unmistakable Element green. The Bikes to Borrow program provides suggested routes to help guests experience the city's history, art or nearby bike trails.

Whether on two wheels or walking with a four-legged friend, Element encourages guests and their pets to explore more. Element's pet-friendly program includes a signature dog bed, treats, water bowls, eco-friendly clean-up supplies and more for travelers visiting with pets.

Element Philadelphia offers more space for guests to live their lives in rooms ranging in size from a Standard guest room, to Deluxe and Executive guest rooms, to One Bedroom Suites. The signature Westin Heavenly® beds and spa-inspired bathrooms feature rain showers designed to infuse a sense of calm.

Element is proud to be green from the ground up and has built a smarter, better place to stay. When choosing materials, Element Philadelphia's design team pioneered eco-friendly, sustainable design that improves hotel air quality, minimizes pollutants and chemicals, and gives guests ample access to natural light, resulting in a cleaner, healthier environment. The hotel also integrates eco-friendly materials and practices into its design in a variety of ways, including:

Electric vehicle charging stations

Guestrooms featuring carpets with up to 100% recycled content

Wall art mounted on a base made from recycled tires

Walls featuring low-VOC (volatile organic compounds) paints

Bathrooms featuring low-flow faucets and fixtures

Silverware and glassware provided, minimizing single-use plastics and disposable waste

Recycling is made easy with bins in every guestroom and throughout public spaces

Filtered water is available in all guestrooms and in the public spaces through a dispenser unit

Element Philadelphia uses only 100% recycled postconsumer wastepaper for all printing and stationery needs

Element Philadelphia will soon provide access to over 45,000 square feet of purpose-built event space, fully adaptable for the changing dynamics of indoor meetings, events and celebrations.

Guests of Element Philadelphia can travel with confidence with services adapted for COVID-19, adhering to Marriott's Commitment to Clean standards throughout their stay, including contactless check-in, social distancing, increased cleanliness protocols and new UV-light cleaning technologies. Consisting of in-house and outside experts in food safety, hygiene and infection prevention, and hotel operations, the Marriott Cleanliness Council has redefined cleaning and safety standards.

Element Philadelphia is located at 1441 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102. For more information, to book an event or learn more about the hotel's offerings, visit www.elementphiladelphia.com. You can also follow the hotel on Instagram and Facebook @elementphiladelphia.

