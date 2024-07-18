Element Consulting Group Welcomes Eric Horn as Practice Leader of PLM Practice

MINNEAPOLIS, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Element Consulting Group, a leading provider of innovative technology solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Eric Horn as the new Practice Leader of the Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Practice. In this role, Horn will be responsible for driving the strategic direction, growth, and innovation of the PLM practice to better serve the needs of our clients and support their business transformation initiatives, including connecting process and technology from PLM into CPQ, ERP, MES and factory solutions.

Horn brings over 20 years of experience in the technology industry, with a strong background in PLM, digital transformation, and engineering. Prior to joining Element Consulting Group, he held key leadership positions at RTX (Formerly Raytheon), Solar Turbines a Caterpillar Company and MicroVention Inc A TERUMO Group Company, where he was instrumental in implementing cutting-edge PLM solutions.

"We are thrilled to welcome Eric Horn to our team," said Eric Larson, CEO of Element Consulting Group. "His extensive expertise in PLM and proven track record of delivering transformative solutions will be invaluable as we continue to expand our offerings and drive value for our clients. We are confident that he will provide strong leadership and strategic vision to our PLM practice."

In his new role, Horn will focus on enhancing the firm's PLM capabilities, developing innovative service offerings, and leading a talented team of professionals to deliver high-quality, client-centric solutions. He will also work closely with clients to understand their unique challenges and goals, ensuring that Element Consulting Group's PLM solutions align with their business objectives and drive sustainable growth.

"I am excited to join Element Consulting Group and lead the PLM practice during such a pivotal time for the industry," said Eric Horn. "I look forward to collaborating with our clients and talented team to deliver innovative PLM solutions that not only address current challenges but also position our clients for future success."

About Element Consulting Group

Element Consulting Group is a leading provider of technology solutions, specializing in enterprise application selection, implementation and upgrades. With a commitment to innovation and client success, Element Consulting Group delivers comprehensive solutions that help businesses navigate the complexities of the digital age. For more information, visit www.element-consulting.com.

Media Contact:

Chance Carden

Marketing Manager

Element Consulting Group

[email protected]

Element Consulting Group

www.element-consulting.com

SOURCE Element Consulting Group