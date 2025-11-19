Element Critical Adds 10MW of AI-Ready Capacity at Houston One Campus

Expansion addresses capacity scarcity in Houston with AI-ready, high-density infrastructure scalable to 10MW, with 4.5MW online by Q4 2026

VIENNA, Va., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Element Critical , one of the fastest-growing data center service providers in the United States, has begun construction on a new, 20,000-square-foot data hall at its Houston One campus. Designed to serve multiple end users, the 10MW high-density data hall will address the growing data center capacity crunch in Texas, with an initial delivery of 4.5 MW of capacity by Q4 2026.

Artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing (HPC) are reshaping entire industries, particularly in key Texas hubs like Houston. However, across the U.S. data center market, vacancy rates are at record lows, and many enterprises are increasingly shut out from the AI-ready infrastructure they need to compete.

Element Critical is stepping in to reverse this trend. The new Houston data hall is engineered from the ground up to provide the high-density power, advanced cooling and customizable configurations that today's AI and enterprise applications demand. This expansion builds on Houston One's reputation as a secure, low-latency and highly connected hub for the region's vital industries.

"This Houston expansion is another step forward in our ongoing mission to deliver vital inventory for enterprise and AI-driven workloads in a capacity-constrained market," says Shane Menking, Chief Operating Officer at Element Critical. "It's not enough to just build. We are building for enterprises that are increasingly being left behind. Our 10MW expansion is a promise to the Texas market that we will stand with them, delivering the colocation and collaboration they need to thrive."

The new 20,000-square-foot data hall will be purpose-built for high-density workloads, offering flexible power configurations and secure, customizable data hall designs. Overall, the Houston One campus provides a robust, low-latency connectivity ecosystem and a secure, compliance-ready environment (HIPAA, PCI DSS, SOC 2) to protect mission-critical workloads. This move positions Element Critical as the provider of choice for enterprises looking to anchor their long-term digital growth in reliable colocation facilities purpose-built for their needs.

