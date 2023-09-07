ELEMENT EIGHT Announces the Launch of O2 Niacinamide Eight Active Serum

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ELEMENT EIGHT announces the launch of the NEW O2 Niacinamide Eight Active Serum, making their debut in the serum category. Formulated with OATH™: Oxygen Amplified Therapy technology, the brand's proprietary liquid oxygen carrier complex found in all ELEMENT EIGHT products, the new O2 Niacinamide Eight Active Serum is the latest addition to ELEMENT EIGHT's portfolio of cutting-edge skincare.

A proprietary blend of liquid oxygen carriers mimic the function of hemoglobin to deliver 20x more oxygen directly to skin cells up to 700 microns deep, counteracting the key signs of aging, all of which are caused by oxygen depletion in the skin.

With OATH™ at the heart of its formulation, the new O2 Niacinamide Eight Active Serum is a skincare panacea. Formulated with 12% proprietary OATH™ technology, the brand's highest concentration yet, the serum delivers oxygen at the cellular level, boosting cell metabolism, rebuilding collagen, and reversing visible signs of aging. Alongside 12% OATH™, the serum contains 8% Niacinamide and 7 additional actives including Peptides, Hyaluronic Acid, Resveratrol, Carnosine, anti-inflammatory complex and amino acid protein complex.

Clinical testing demonstrates the efficacy of the O2 Niacinamide Eight Active Serum, revealing:

-  100% showed improvement

-  Wrinkles
-  Hyper-pigmentation
-  Skin clarity
-  Skin tone

The serum also improved the underlying health of participant's skin:

-  94% agree their skin felt more nourished
-  91% agree their skin felt healthier

"We're thrilled to launch the new O2 Niacinamide Eight Active Serum as our entry into the serum category." explains Gerard Camme, CEO and Founder of ELEMENT EIGHT. "When formulating, it was important to us to include the active ingredients that the most discriminant clients look for, and ensure that the texture and finish were fast absorbing and work well under makeup."

"This product is a game changer, in that it has everything one would want in a serum. The ingredients have been carefully selected to address the most frequent skincare concerns." remarks ELEMENT EIGHT Partner Physician, Dr. Nima Gharavi, Director of Dermatologic Surgery and Mohs Micrographic Surgery, Cedars-Sinai. "I recommend ELEMENT EIGHT O2 Niacinamide Eight Active Serum to every patient looking to hydrate the skin, boost collagen production, reduce pore size and improve skin tone and texture."

Ideal for daily use, O2 Niacinamide Eight Active Serum can be applied on cleansed, dry skin in the morning and evening. For best results, follow with the ELEMENT EIGHT face cream of your choosing.

ELEMENT EIGHT O2 Niacinamide Eight Active Serum is available for $325 at ELEMENTEIGHT.com, as well as Bergdorf Goodman and Neiman Marcus.

ABOUT ELEMENT EIGHT 
Founded in 2022, ELEMENT EIGHT is bringing the latest advances in oxygen-infusing medicine to skincare. Developed by a world-renowned team of spine surgeons, biomaterial engineers, dermatologists, clinical researchers, and systems group engineers with a collective 120 medical patents and 100,000 use technologies. The team spent over a decade developing the brand's proprietary OATH™: Oxygen Amplified Therapy technology mimics the function of hemoglobin to deliver 20x more oxygen directly to skin cells up to 700 microns deep, counteracting the key signs of aging, all of which are caused by oxygen depletion in the skin.

True to the brand's ethos of clean science, all ELEMENT EIGHT products are formulated without parabens, GMO's PEG's, sulfates, phthalates, formaldehyde or formaldehyde releasers, oxybenzone and octinoxate, hydroquinone, triclosan, coal tar, methylisothiazolinone and methylchloroisothiazolinone, and insoluble plastic microbeads.  ELEMENT EIGHT is 100% vegan, gluten-free, cruelty-free and fragrance-free.  ELEMENT EIGHT's packaging was developed with environmental impact at top of mind and is recyclable and FSC certified. For more information, visit the brand at www.ELEMENTEIGHT.COM.

