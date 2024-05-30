ELEMENT LOGIC, WORLD'S FIRST AND LARGEST AUTOSTORE DISTRIBUTOR, OPENS OFFICE IN INDIANA

CARMEL, Ind., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Element Logic, a leading provider of material handling systems and innovative automation solutions, proudly announces the opening of its newest office in Carmel, Indiana. This strategic expansion further solidifies the company's commitment to providing exceptional service and support to its growing clientele.

New Element Logic Office in Carmel, IN

Located in the vibrant city of Carmel, known for its thriving business community and innovative spirit, the new office will serve as a hub for Element Logic's operations, enabling the company to better meet the needs of businesses in the region. The office will house a talented team dedicated to delivering cutting-edge solutions and personalized support to clients across various industries.

"We are excited about expanding our U.S. office network and planting roots here. This location is strategic for us for several reasons because it is closer to existing customers in this region, and because we already have several associates in the area," Robert Humphry, Executive Vice President at Element Logic, said. Additionally, there is access to great talent in the immediate area and recruiting opportunities from top universities throughout the state, and as a people-centered organization, this allows us to invest and support our team members."

As Element Logic continues to expand its footprint, the company remains focused on delivering industry-leading automated solutions and unparalleled support to businesses worldwide.

About Element Logic

Element Logic is a technology company that optimizes warehouses for customers to gain a competitive edge. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Norway. It operates worldwide and is the world`s first and largest AutoStore-partner. Element Logic offers its customers automated robotic solutions, software, and consulting services. Total revenue for 2023 was EUR 471 million.

