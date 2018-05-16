Element Markets Named Emissions House of the Year for an Unprecedented Third Time by Energy Risk Magazine

HOUSTON, May 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Energy Risk Magazine announced today that Element Markets was named Emissions House of the Year, an honor bestowed upon only one company each year to recognize excellence in providing environmental commodity services across global markets. This year marks an unparalleled third win by Element Markets, having achieved the honor in 2010 and 2014.

"We are thrilled to win this award for the third time in less than a decade. At Element Markets, we have a team of amazing employees who have all helped position us as a premier environmental commodity company", said Angela Schwarz, President and CEO. "Winning this award multiple times puts us in the company of global commodity giants like JPMorgan, Citi, and Barclays, clearly showing that our position in the marketplace is well regarded and that we continue to deliver exceptional value to our clients."

Element Markets received the award in part for being the most comprehensive environmental marketing firm in North America, with a strong performance in renewable natural gas, emission credits, and carbon allowances and offsets. 2017 was the best year in Element Markets' history, as measured by revenue and operating income, driven by growth in all markets.

The company continued to establish its position as the largest independent marketer of biogas in 2017, registering four additional facilities under the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) and Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS).

Element Markets is also the largest player in the U.S. emissions markets by market share based on volume and value. 2017 was a landmark year for the company's emissions business, having handled the largest regional emissions procurement ever completed, valued at over $130 million, for a single client. Element Markets participated in over 50% of the value of transactions completed in the U.S. criteria pollutant (NOx, SO2, VOC, and PM10) markets.

In the voluntary and compliance carbon markets, the company transacted over 1,000,000 tonnes of compliance-based credits on behalf of our clients over the past year and grew its voluntary carbon sales by 180%, helping multinational enterprises meet increasingly ambitious sustainability goals.

Element Markets is the only firm to win Emissions House of the Year three times. Past winners include:

2018 - Element Markets

2017 – BP Global Environmental Products

2016 – Citi

2015- CF Partners

2014 – Element Markets

2013 – CF Partners

2012 – JP Morgan

2011 – Barclays

2010 – Element Markets

