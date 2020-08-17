Element Markets Welcomes Scott O'Neill as Senior Vice President of Operations

HOUSTON, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Element Markets is pleased to announce the hiring of Scott O'Neill as Senior Vice President of Operations. O'Neill will lead the company's best-in-class renewable natural gas (RNG) operations and compliance teams. Scott brings 25 years of expertise to Element Markets across a number of segments of the RNG industry, including project development, regulatory policy, methane capture, and greenhouse gas (GHG) management.

"Scott is one of the most talented RNG managers in the industry," said Angela Schwarz, Chief Executive Officer of Element Markets. "His comprehensive market knowledge, coupled with Element Markets' innovative, customer-centric approach to RNG management, expands the breadth of our offerings and improves our ability to assess and meet the complex needs of our customers in a rapidly changing marketplace."

O'Neill is joining Element Markets after serving as Renewable Energy Business Development Manager and, most recently, Director of Biogas Marketing at Waste Management, the largest landfill owner and landfill gas-to-energy (LFGTE) project developer and operator in North America. Scott was an original member of the RNG development team at Waste Management and managed every aspect of RNG project development, including project feasibility analysis, day-to-day operation, dispensing of RNG as vehicle fuel, and RIN and LCFS credit generation and marketing. O'Neill also coordinated the RNG team's collaboration with the company's federal policy professionals and represented Waste Management in the Renewable Natural Gas Coalition, where he serves as Chair of the Renewable Gas Advisory Board.

"Joining the Element Markets team will allow me to leverage my experience building, operating, and marketing high-quality RNG projects in unique and exciting ways," said O'Neill.

O'Neill holds a BA in Mathematics from William Jewel College, a BS in Engineering & Public Policy from Washington University in St Louis, and an MBA in Finance from the University of Houston – Downtown.

About Element Markets, LLC

Element Markets is a leading renewable natural gas marketing and environmental commodities company that applies its diverse expertise to provide structured environmental compliance and optimization services to corporate and institutional clients. The company has a successful track record within the emissions, carbon, renewable energy credit, biogas, renewable natural gas, and renewable fuel credit markets. Founded in 2005, Element Markets LLC is headquartered in Houston, Texas. More information about the company is available at www.elementmarkets.com.

