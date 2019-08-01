Element Pointe Advisors Grows Team By Adding John C. Rodriguez, CFP®

MIAMI, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Element Pointe Advisors, an independent wealth management and family office advisory firm based in Miami, Florida, welcomes the newest addition to its team, John C. Rodriguez, CFP®, as Client Service Associate.

Rodriguez joins Element Pointe after nine years at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, where he worked in a variety of roles, most recently as a Financial Solutions Advisor.

"We are very pleased to welcome John to the Element Pointe team," said David Savir, CEO of Element Pointe Advisors. "His experience and professionalism will be a valuable asset to our growing firm, and to our clients."

Originally from South Florida, Rodriguez holds an MBA from Florida International University and is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professional.

About Element Pointe Advisors: Element Pointe Advisors, LLC ("Element Pointe Advisors") is an independently owned SEC-registered investment advisor and wealth management firm based in Miami, Fl. Element Pointe specializes in investment management, comprehensive wealth management and family office services for high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients. Learn more at www.elementpointe.com.

Any references to the terms "registered investment adviser" or "registered," do not imply that Element Pointe Advisors or any persons associated with Element Pointe Advisors have achieved a certain level of skill or training.

For information pertaining to the registration status of Element Pointe Advisors, please contact the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on their web site at www.adviserinfo.sec.gov. A copy of Element Pointe Advisors' current written disclosure statement discussing Element Pointe Advisors' business operations, services, and fees is available from Element Pointe Advisors upon written request.

The CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™, CFP® and federally registered CFP® (with flame design) marks (collectively, the "CFP® marks") are professional certification marks granted in the United States by Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. ("CFP Board").

The CFP® certification is a voluntary certification; no federal or state law or regulation requires financial planners to hold CFP® certification. It is recognized in the United States and a number of other countries for its (1) high standard of professional education; (2) stringent code of conduct and standards of practice; and (3) ethical requirements that govern professional engagements with clients. Currently, more than 71,000 individuals have obtained CFP® certification in the United States.

