ELEMENT POINTE FAMILY OFFICE ESTABLISHES SCHOLARSHIP AT UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI FOR UNDERGRADUATE FINANCE STUDENTS

MIAMI, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Element Pointe, a Miami-based multi-family office and wealth management firm, today announced the establishment of the Element Pointe Excellence in Finance Scholarship at the University of Miami's Department of Finance. The scholarship will be awarded annually to rising juniors or seniors demonstrating academic excellence and a commitment to a career in finance.

The initiative carries deep personal significance for David Savir, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Element Pointe and a proud University of Miami alumnus, where he earned his law degree and MBA.

"The University of Miami gave me more than an education – it gave me opportunity," said Mr. Savir. "As someone who received a Dean's Merit Scholarship for law school and a Graduate Assistantship toward my MBA, I always hoped the day would come that I could pay it forward. This is a proud moment for me personally, and for our entire firm."

The scholarship reflects Element Pointe's commitment to investing in the next generation of financial professionals and to the broader South Florida community. Mr. Savir serves on the Board of Directors of Big Brothers Big Sisters Miami and on the advisory board of the Department of Finance at the University of Miami Herbert Business School. Carlos Dominguez, Chief Investment Officer and Co-Founder, serves on the Orange Bowl Committee and firm-wide, Element Pointe participates in the Big Brothers Big Sisters 'School to Work' program.

Dr. Paul A. Pavlou, Leonard M. Miller Professor and Dean of the Miami Herbert Business School added, "Element Pointe's scholarship embodies the University of Miami's commitment to excellence, opportunity, and impact. We are grateful to Element Pointe for helping our finance students become tomorrow's industry leaders."

All current University of Miami students who meet the criteria above will be automatically considered for this scholarship; no application is needed. The Miami Herbert Business School will begin awarding the scholarship in the fall of 2026.

For questions, please contact the Jaffee Center for Undergraduate Business at 305-284-4641 or email [email protected].

About Element Pointe

Element Pointe is an independent wealth management and investment advisory firm. Founded in 2016, the firm provides highly tailored financial advice, investment management, and holistic reporting through a fee-only model designed to promote objective, transparent advice. For more information, visit www.elementpointe.com.

Lindsay Love

Vice President, Marketing

[email protected]

786-665-7790

SOURCE Element Pointe