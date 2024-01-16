Element3 Health Announces Rebranding, Changes Name to Grouper

Amid rapid growth, the nation's only group activity manager and benefit administrator announces a new name and doubles down on its commitment to "social fitness."

BOSTON, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Element3 Health, the national leader in group activity management and benefit administration, has changed its name to Grouper. The change reflects the company's deep commitment to improving health, happiness and longevity through group activities and the social connections they create. The change comes at a time of rapid growth for the company, which saw its membership increase by over 500% last year.

Grouper's mission is to encourage healthy living through activities that build meaningful social connections and shared experiences. Beginning in the latter part of the 20th century, social connections among Americans began declining at an alarming rate. Today, far fewer Americans bowl after work, volunteer or attend church than in the 1960s.

The decline in social connectivity has, in turn, led to a public health crisis. Quality social connections tend to lower stress in our lives and create a supportive infrastructure in times of need. Lacking social connection has been proven to increase the risk for premature death as much as smoking up to 15 cigarettes a day. In 2023, the U.S. Surgeon General, Vivek Murthy, M.D., declared social isolation and loneliness to be an epidemic.

"We want to improve physical and mental health by focusing on improving social fitness," said Doug Wenners, Grouper's CEO. "Social fitness means we have high quality relationships in our lives. As our new name and the tagline, 'Benefits with Friends,' suggests, we believe social fitness starts with friendship and fun."

Grouper's benefits cover membership dues and other expenses of group activities for people enrolled in some of the nation's largest Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement plans. Grouper also provides software and management services for activity clubs and associations.

"It used to be that Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement plans only covered gym memberships as a way to keep their members healthy. Now, they also cover benefits for lots of group activities, which are 10 times more popular than going to the gym," Wenners said. "Our directory includes thousands of activity groups, all of which are covered by members' health plans."

By covering members' dues, Grouper opens up a world of social fitness and meaningful interactions for older adults, according to Bronia Jenkins, Executive Director of American Contract Bridge League (ACBL).

"Groups like ACBL, pickleball groups and other associations benefit from partnering with Grouper to promote social fitness as an essential part of overall wellness," Jenkins said. "Bridge is cerebral, but it is also social. Being a part of ACBL is meaningful for our members, and our partnership with Grouper helps tell that story."

Grouper's many association partners include the United States Bowling Congress (USBC) which promotes the Grouper activity benefit as a way to promote the healthy side of bowling.

"We view Grouper as a win-win," said USBC Executive Director Chad Murphy. "Bowling is not only a competitive sport, but is also a social, fun and engaging activity for many people. Our partnership with Grouper gives some bowlers 65+ an additional benefit just for being a USBC league member."

"Social connections power our overall well-being," Wenners said. "They offer protection from isolation and loneliness. But, improved social connections don't just happen on their own. We have to nurture and promote them as much as possible. That is why Grouper exists, and that is why we are excited to launch our rebranded company."

To join the social fitness movement, check out https://hellogrouper.com .

SOURCE Grouper