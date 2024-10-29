Element451 Accelerates the Adoption of AI-Powered Student Engagement Solutions for California Colleges Through CollegeBuys Partnership

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Element451, the leading AI-first CRM and student engagement platform, now has a strategic partnership with the Foundation for California Community Colleges' (FoundationCCC) CollegeBuys program , making it easier for California higher education institutions to adopt AI solutions focused on student success and accessibility. This partnership simplifies procurement, enabling colleges and universities to quickly implement Element451's tools to enhance student engagement and improve student outcomes.

This partnership allows more institutions, especially those with fewer resources, to leverage AI tools to support every student's journey. Element451 aims to transform how colleges engage with students, aligning with statewide initiatives to support underserved populations and improve student outcomes. By participating in the CollegeBuys program, Element451 removes procurement barriers, giving institutions faster access to innovative solutions tailored to improve student retention and engagement.

Addressing California's Unique Higher Ed Challenges

Element451's platform offers the tools to navigate California's unique challenges, such as large student populations and high transfer rates. The platform supports initiatives like the California Community Colleges' Vision 2030 and Guided Pathways by offering personalized outreach and engagement that adapt to each student's journey—in their native language. This AI-driven engagement is especially suited for high-transfer and first-generation students, who make up a significant part of the California community college population.

"By partnering with CollegeBuys, we're making it easier for institutions to adopt AI that redefines student engagement, allowing colleges to provide proactive support and connect with students in more meaningful ways," said Ardis Kadiu, CEO & Founder of Element451. "This is a game-changer for schools that have been looking for more advanced capabilities to engage students and have been held back by lengthy procurement processes."

Simplified Procurement, Immediate Results

Element451 is already used by over 250 institutions across the country to streamline student communications, personalize outreach, and foster meaningful connections between students and their schools. By partnering with CollegeBuys, Element451 removes the complexities of traditional procurement, ensuring that institutions can implement powerful tools quickly and effectively. This partnership makes AI-powered student engagement accessible to California colleges, supporting their mission to improve retention and drive student success.

About Element451

Element451 is the leading AI-first CRM and student engagement platform, designed to help higher education institutions attract, engage, and support students at every stage of their educational journey. From admissions and marketing to student success, Element451 provides a comprehensive suite of tools that help schools thrive in the digital age, using AI to personalize and streamline student engagement across the entire student journey.

About CollegeBuys

CollegeBuys, a program of the Foundation for California Community Colleges, offers discounts of up to 85 percent on a wide range of essential products and services for California's educational institutions. By leveraging the collective purchasing power of the state's public higher education system, CollegeBuys simplifies procurement and ensures that institutions have access to the best tools available.

