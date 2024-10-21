Element451 and AWS Join Forces to Deliver AI-Powered, Secure Solutions for Transforming Student Engagement in Higher Education

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Element451, the AI-first CRM and student engagement platform, is proud to announce its official partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) as a Validated Software Partner. This collaboration brings secure, scalable AI-first solutions to higher education institutions, enhancing student experiences while supporting IT leaders in transforming their digital infrastructure.

"At a time when cybersecurity is top of mind, Element451's partnership with AWS underscores our commitment to building a future-ready, secure platform for student engagement," said Ardis Kadiu, Founder and CEO of Element451. "AWS's cutting-edge cloud infrastructure allows us to deliver AI-powered, highly secure solutions that scale effortlessly as institutions grow, empowering campuses to better connect with students and drive results that truly matter."

Element451 has met the rigorous requirements of the AWS Foundational Technical Review (FTR), confirming its alignment with the highest standards for security, reliability, and scalability. In addition to this validation, the platform has obtained SOC 2 Type II and TexRamp certifications, offering peace of mind to IT leaders that their institution's data is in trusted hands.

The AWS Well-Architected Framework serves as the backbone of Element451's secure and performant platform. Petar Djordjevic, Chief Technology Officer at Element451, stated, "With AWS's trusted framework, institutions can stay focused on supporting their students, knowing that security and scalability are core to our solution."

For over 250 institutions worldwide, Element451 offers proactive AI capabilities like real-time engagement analysis, predictive retention modeling, and automated outreach workflows. Combined with AWS, these capabilities provide institutions with the technology needed to innovate while optimizing their IT operations. The cloud-native, AI-driven solution enables institutions to modernize without worrying about scalability or security—ensuring they are future-proofed for success.

About Element451

Element451 is the leading AI-first CRM and student engagement platform, designed to help higher education institutions attract, engage, and support students at every stage of their educational journey. From admissions and marketing to student success, Element451 provides a comprehensive suite of tools that help schools thrive in the digital age, using AI to personalize and streamline student engagement across the entire student journey.

For more information about how Element451 can benefit your institution, visit www.element451.com .

About AWS (Amazon Web Services)

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is the world's most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud platform, offering over 200 fully featured services from data centers globally. AWS is trusted by millions of customers—including the fastest-growing startups, largest enterprises, and leading government agencies—to power their infrastructure, increase agility, and lower costs. AWS services include advanced technologies such as AI/ML, data lakes and analytics, IoT, and cloud storage, enabling organizations to innovate faster and securely manage their operations at scale. For more information, visit www.aws.amazon.com .

