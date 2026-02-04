Element451 Appoints James Novak as CEO, Expands Executive Team to Support Continued Growth

Leadership appointment follows continued growth of the AI-driven CRM platform built for higher education

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Element451 , an AI-driven customer relationship management (CRM) platform built for higher education, today announced the appointment of James Novak as Chief Executive Officer. Novak joins the company as Element451 continues to focus on scaling its team, strengthening executive leadership, and advancing its mission to help colleges and universities more effectively attract, enroll, engage, and support students throughout their academic journeys.

Serving more than 300 schools, Element451's built-in AI agents assist with managing high-volume work — including personalized outreach at scale, application follow-up, and ongoing student support — helping institutions reclaim staff time and improve enrollment performance, persistence, and long-term financial health.

Novak's appointment marks a new phase of growth for Element451, following a year of continued organizational expansion. Element451 has achieved strong business momentum, with revenue growing 736% and its customer base expanding by 479% since 2021. For Element451, this growth reflects increasing demand from higher education institutions for technology that helps institutions manage complexity, reduce manual work, and meet rising expectations for student engagement.

Element451's mission is backed by a strategic investment from PSG, which invested $175 million in the company at the end of 2024 to support its long-term expansion and AI strategy in higher education.

"James brings meaningful experience leading AI-driven companies at critical growth stages. I believe his experience at Zoovu and Fiix aligns well with Element451's focus on practical, outcomes-driven AI for higher education," said Adam Marcus, Managing Director at PSG.

In addition to Novak's appointment, Element451 has strengthened its executive leadership team with several key hires over the past year, including Trey Boyer, Chief Revenue Officer; Josh Smith , Chief Financial Officer; and Ken Yanhs , Chief Marketing Officer. Together, the expanded leadership team brings a range of operational, financial, and go-to-market experience to support the company's next phase of growth.

"I believe Element451 sits at an important intersection of higher education, technology, and student success," said James Novak, Chief Executive Officer of Element451. "Institutions are being asked to do more with fewer resources, while students expect timely, personalized support. I'm excited to join a team that is deeply committed to providing colleges with an AI-driven CRM and a platform of AI agents with a focus on being practical, easy to use, and designed for the realities of higher education."

The leadership transition reflects thoughtful succession planning and continuity at the company's highest levels. Ardis Kadiu, Element451's founder and former CEO, now serves on the company's board of directors and remains actively involved in supporting the organization's growth and long-term vision. Kadiu expressed confidence in the leadership team and in Novak's ability to guide Element451 through its next chapter.

As Element451 moves forward under Novak's leadership, the company remains focused on delivering technology that empowers institutions to better serve students — supporting completion, career readiness, and institutional resilience in an increasingly complex higher education landscape.

About Element451

Element451 is an AI-driven customer relationship management (CRM) platform built specifically for higher education. The platform uses AI agents to handle high-volume work across the student lifecycle — from marketing, admissions, enrollment, and student success — helping colleges and universities deliver more personalized support at scale. By unifying data and automating repetitive tasks, Element451 enables institutions to operate more efficiently, improve student outcomes and persistence, and strengthen long-term institutional performance.

