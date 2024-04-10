Element451 Introduces the World's First AI Assistants for Higher Ed

Revolutionizing student support and augmenting staff productivity with AI-powered, job-specific advisors, strategists and coaches

SAN DIEGO, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Element451 , the all-in-one, AI student engagement platform for higher education, today announced groundbreaking new tools to help institutions greatly improve staff productivity and student engagement. At the ASU+GSV AIR Show in San Diego, California, Element451 unveiled its new family of AI Assistants and AI-powered information discovery.

First AI assistants for higher education are trained to support specific roles and functions for students and staff.

With rising college tuition costs, limited university staffing, and an increasingly competitive landscape, universities need to work more efficiently while improving engagement with all students, faculty, and alumni. According to a recent report, current generative AI and other technologies have the potential to automate work activities that absorb 60 to 70 percent of employees' time today (McKinsey – link ).

Today's announcements feature the latest breakthroughs in AI-powered solutions to address some of the major challenges facing higher ed institutions today:

Bolt AI Assistants - the ultimate team members, these personalized assistants use AI to provide tailored responses to specific objectives. Designed to support both students and staff, each AI Assistant is trained to handle specific roles and tasks.



- the ultimate team members, these personalized assistants use AI to provide tailored responses to specific objectives. Designed to support both students and staff, each AI Assistant is trained to handle specific roles and tasks. Bolt Discovery - dynamic and interactive information discovery experience that leverages the power of generative AI to provide accurate and comprehensive answers to user queries. Designed to search an institutional knowledge base in real-time and offer up-to-date information on any topic.

"For higher ed to quickly see the benefits of generative AI, they need tools that can be utilized with natural language and designed for specific roles and functions," said Element451 Founder and CEO, Ardis Kadiu. "We're making it easier for institutions to not just adopt generative AI, but to quickly make it part of their strategy, assist their staff, and improve engagement across every individual student journey."

Transforming the Way We Work – Bolt AI Assistants

Whether providing students with a personalized support system or augmenting staff capabilities with advanced tools and insights, Bolt AI Assistants are designed to enhance efficiency, foster personal growth, and streamline operations. Working behind the scenes and blending seamlessly into very specific roles, they act as an indispensable member of the team.

With today's announcement, Element451 is introducing the world's first highly specialized AI assistants for higher education. The AI assistants have been trained to support specific roles and functions for students and staff. These assistants are available today with more roles under development.

Students' Personal Support Squad

Academic Advisor

Career Coach

Financial Aid Advisor

Admissions Advisor

Campus Life Advisor

Support Peer

Program Advisor

Staff's Dream Teammate

Design Assistant

Copywriter

Campaign Strategist

Events Manager

Marketing Advisor

Data Analyst

Revolutionizing the Way We Discover – Bolt Discovery

Students, whether prospective or current, often find themselves navigating a maze of pages looking for specific details about financial aid, course registration, events, or academic programs. The challenge is not just the volume of information but also its dynamic nature—frequently updated, sometimes contradictory, and often buried deep within site structures.

This complexity creates friction, slows down the enrollment process, and hinders student success. To combat the complexity, Element451 is unveiling Bolt Discovery, a dynamic and interactive information discovery tool that leverages the power of generative AI to quickly access the right information.

With personalized recommendations and thought-provoking follow-up questions, Bolt Discovery delivers accurate, context-aware responses to natural language queries and guides visitors deeper into their topic of interest, ensuring a comprehensive understanding and intuitive experience. Early adopters are significantly reducing the time users spend searching for information, thereby enhancing user engagement and satisfaction.

Higher Education Institutions and AI Have a Bright Future Together

Element451 is putting the power of generative AI in the hands of higher education institutions to increase productivity without disrupting the way staff currently works. The new features announced today provide a seamless and intuitive experience that's personalized to meet the needs of individual staff members, teams and students.

Element451 is already working with universities across the United States including the San Diego Community College District Office which comprises Mesa College, Miramar Community College, San Diego City College and the San Diego College of Continuing Education.

"Element451 has helped our district leverage the power of AI to better communicate with our students," said Victor DeVore, Dean of Student Services at San Diego Community College District. "Not only have our campaigns been more effective, but we've seen better student engagement with the help of AI technologies and the expertise Element451 brings."

With the new AI assistants and knowledge discovery capabilities, Element451 continues to provide higher education institutions with the tools and guidance they need to embrace the latest technologies.

For more information on Element451, please visit www.element451.com .

About Element451

Element451 is an AI-powered, all-in-one student engagement platform, helping institutions create meaningful, personalized, and engaging interactions with students. Our platform harnesses the power of Artificial Intelligence to seamlessly tailor content for each individual, bridging the gap between broad outreach and personal touchpoints. Fueled by intelligent automation and deep data insights, teams are free to focus on what matters most — building real connections with students.

Ardis Kadiu, CEO of Element451, hosts the Generation AI podcast, designed for higher education professionals who are eager to navigate the dynamic world of Artificial Intelligence.

For more information, visit www.element451.com

