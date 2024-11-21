Element451 Recognized Among North America's Fastest-Growing Technology Companies on the 2024 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Element451, the AI-first CRM and student engagement platform transforming higher education, proudly announces its inclusion in the 2024 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing companies in North America. This recognition underscores Element451's rapid growth and commitment to reshaping the student experience through cutting-edge technology.

Continuing a remarkable three-year streak of growth, Element451 has achieved a 346% increase in its customer base since 2021, and now partners with over 250 institutions — a number that continues to climb. In the past year alone, the company has welcomed a diverse range of new institutions, including University of Southern Indiana, Southeastern University, Schoolcraft College, Pima Community College, Salem University, Minnesota State University, Mankato, and CUNY Queensborough Community College.

A Vision of Student-Centric Engagement

"This milestone is proof that our vision of using AI to amplify the human touch in higher education is resonating," said Ardis Kadiu, Founder and CEO of Element451. "Our platform is helping schools meet students where they are—making every moment of connection impactful, from the first interaction to lifelong engagement."

With its AI-first technology, Element451 has become the go-to platform for institutions seeking to improve student outcomes, streamline processes, and harness the power of AI to meet students' evolving expectations.

Driving Unprecedented Success in Higher Ed

Element451's platform is not only driving growth but also delivering measurable value to its partners. Institutions using its AI-first solutions are achieving transformative outcomes.

Southeast Missouri State University saved over 196,022 minutes using AI Assistants—equivalent to 408 eight-hour workdays.

Trinity Valley Community College saw an 18% increase in graduation rates and a 10% boost in new enrollment for the 2024-2025 academic year.

Forsyth Technical Community College resolved 79% of student inquiries with AI-powered chat, freeing up 36,600 minutes for staff to focus on high touch interactions.

Texas State Technical College improved application submission rates, jumping from 25% to nearly 90%.

These stories represent just a fraction of the impact Element451 is driving across higher education, as colleges and universities leverage its platform to overcome challenges, deliver better experiences, and achieve measurable results.

Recognition for Disruptive Innovation

"Innovation, transformation, and disruption of the status quo are at the forefront of this year's Technology Fast 500 list, and there's no better way to celebrate 30 years of program history," said Christie Simons, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP, and industry leader for technology, media, and telecommunications within Deloitte's Audit & Assurance practice. "This year's winning companies have demonstrated a continuous commitment to growth and remarkable consistency in driving forward progress. We extend our congratulations to all of this year's winners—it's an incredible time for innovation."

What's Next for Element451?

As the company continues to blaze trails in higher education, Element451 remains committed to helping institutions of all sizes harness the power of AI to revolutionize student engagement. By delivering AI-first solutions that make personalization scalable and actionable, the company is charting a bold course for the future of higher education.

About the 2024 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

For 30 years, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ has recognized the most innovative, fastest-growing technology companies across North America. Winners are selected based on revenue growth and include companies that leverage technology to drive transformative change in their respective industries. Learn more at www.fast500.com .

About Element451

Element451 is the AI-first CRM and student engagement platform designed to simplify and personalize every interaction across the student journey. It adapts to the unique needs of each student, creating tailored communications that drive engagement without adding complexity for staff. By leveraging advanced AI, institutions can move beyond disconnected systems and inefficient processes, building meaningful connections with students at every stage—making personalized student engagement achievable, effective, and truly student-centric.

