Element451, the Leading Student Engagement Platform for Higher Ed, Announces Growth Equity Investment to Advance Full Student Journey Engagement Efforts

Blueprint Equity leads the funding as Element451 expands its recruitment and engagement software.

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Student admissions and marketing platform Element451 announces growth equity funding led by Blueprint Equity to further accelerate the growth of its full journey, student-centered engagement platform. Blueprint Equity is a technology-focused growth equity firm focused on investing in and building market-leading enterprise software and technology-enabled services businesses.

"We are excited to help elevate Element451 into this next chapter of growth. We believe that their innovative work will continue to transform higher ed as they have done in tandem with their partner institutions since inception," said Bobby Ocampo, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Blueprint Equity.

Despite historic enrollment lows and shifting consumer expectations , Element451 partner institutions have continued to prevail against the odds. "Since implementing Element451 we have seen an increase in our student enrollment for the summer and fall 2022 semesters," said Sarah Formhals-Katthage, Coordinator of Recruitment Students Services at Fayetteville Technical Community College. Brewton-Parker College saw a 35 percent increase in enrollment since implementing the Element451 platform.

Element451 will use this latest round of funding to further innovate in the areas of behavioral marketing, one-to-one student-centered communication, and to strengthen its full journey engagement platform for partner schools.

"Our mission has always been to provide a platform specifically for higher education while responding to the changing needs of today's learners," Ardis Kadiu, CEO of Element451, said. "As students and institutions adapt, we are providing our partners with the recruitment and engagement software they need to give students a digital, personalized, and frictionless experience from admission to graduation and beyond."

Element451 will achieve this mission in part by focusing on its suite of personalized communication tools and streamlined operational processes that require no coding or specialized experience.

Element451 has experienced rapid growth, doubling revenue and customer count year-over-year since 2020. "We have gotten to know Ardis over the last few years and seeing Element451's growth and customer retention has been impressive. We are excited to work with the team to continue innovating its product and supporting its new and existing partner institutions," states Ocampo.

In their effort to maximize engagement between schools and today's students, Element451 recently introduced Conversations, featuring embeddable live chat, unlimited text messaging, and personalized video messaging, among other essential tools for recruiting and nurturing. Element451 also provides partners with business intelligence, allowing schools to measure success and prove their return on investment.

Element451's commitment to providing a personalized student experience extends to how it delivers an unmatched experience for its partners' administrative users. With its proprietary Bolt artificial intelligence and profile records, schools have immediate, contextual information about students, parents, and other influencers.

For more information on Element451, please visit: www.element451.com.

About Element451

Element451 is an advanced student engagement CRM for higher ed institutions seeking a competitive advantage with easy-to-use, yet powerful behavioral marketing, automation, and artificial intelligence powered communication tools. The Element451 CRM leverages billions of engagement activities to reach prospective students with the right message at the right time.

About Blueprint Equity

Blueprint Equity provides expansion capital to high-growth, capital efficient enterprise software and technology-enabled services businesses worldwide. Blueprint has $275 million of assets under management and is based in Solana Beach, CA. For more information, please visit www.onblueprint.com.

