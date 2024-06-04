Element451's New Partner Network Accelerates How Higher Education Translates AI into Better Student Experiences

RALEIGH, N.C., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Element451, a leader in student-centered CRM software, is fast-tracking the adoption of artificial intelligence in the world of college admissions, marketing and student engagement.

The ed-tech company created the Element451 Partner Network to bridge the gap between advanced personalization technology and creative marketing and retention services.

Innovative colleges and universities want to deliver AI-powered, consumer-style digital experiences to prospective and current students. But efficiently combining the right technology and marketing expertise hamstrings many efforts. Element451's Partner Network solves that problem by connecting institutions of higher education with a best-of-the-best technology and service ecosystem.

"Our Partner Network marks a major evolution in our commitment to helping higher ed create memorable and meaningful experiences for students," said Ardis Kadiu, CEO and founder of Element451.

"It reflects our understanding that our clients need more than just technology. They need service providers that create winning campaigns driven by the revolutionary power of AI. This is about better outcomes for the institution through better student experiences. We're making that possible by integrating technology and services to deliver truly advanced solutions for marketing, enrollment and beyond."

A Vision for the Future

Launched in April, the Partner Network has quickly gained momentum by attracting eight leading agencies and service providers. Element451 is rapidly expanding, with plans for more partners and enhanced quality and service offerings for participating colleges and universities.

"We are strategically increasing our footprint in the ed tech landscape beyond our 200+ customers and reinforcing our commitment to making technology and services work together to provide better campaign performance," added Kadiu. "This program is just the beginning of what we envision as a transformative collaboration across the higher education sector."

The feedback from participating agencies highlights the tangible benefits for network members, including fostering a community of shared knowledge and mutual growth. Here's what some partners have to say about working within the Element451 Partner Network:

"Our alliance with Element451's Partner Network allows us to help our higher - education clients looking for CRM-embedded AI," remarked Brent Rhymes, CEO at Strata Information Group (SIG). "By integrating SIG's services with their cutting-edge technology, we're not just working together; we're setting benchmarks for success in higher education technology and service delivery."





"Element451 truly understands the unique needs of higher education institutions and empowers them through advanced AI capabilities. With their technology, users can streamline the enrollment processes and enhance their marketing efforts effortlessly," said Bart Caylor, President & Founder of Caylor Solutions. "Instead of constantly relying on vendors, our team can create efficient workflows and generate insightful reports in minutes. This partnership is not just about collaboration; it's about setting new standards in higher education technology and service."





"We are very excited to have this new partnership with Element451," noted Lauren Arimoto, Principal and COO at Kennedy & Company. "The team at Element has developed an innovative and advanced CRM platform, and has enhanced our capability to implement sophisticated solutions to drive enrollment growth with our clients. We look forward to the continued advancements they will contribute to enrollment technology in higher education."





"Being part of Element451's Partner Network has equipped us with advanced tools and technologies that are vital to helping us help our clients navigate the complexities of their enrollment growth objectives. Element's rapid advancement of AI features — and overall thought leadership on AI in our industry — is a big part of why we love the platform and the partner program," added Seth Odell, CEO/Founder of Kanahoma.





"Having implemented six different types of CRMs throughout my career, I can confidently say that Element451 stands out as one of the best and fastest for enhancing the enrollment process," said Scott Rhodes, SVP of Enrollment Consulting at Echo Delta. "This partnership allows us to deploy advanced, data-driven enrollment strategies more effectively, providing significant value to educational institutions. Element451's AI-first technology and seamless integrations is setting a new standard in enrollment marketing."





, SVP of Enrollment Consulting at Echo Delta. "This partnership allows us to deploy advanced, data-driven enrollment strategies more effectively, providing significant value to educational institutions. Element451's AI-first technology and seamless integrations is setting a new standard in enrollment marketing." "To do the best work, you have to have the best tools. And we're excited to add Element 451 to the wide variety of CRMs we use and support," notes Waybetter Marketing's President, Lindsay Ferrara . "It's clear they share the same vision of offering intuitive and ultra-personalized experiences to both students and staff alike. Plus, their highly advanced AI-first features align with our future initiatives, aiming to serve the higher education community in ways like never before."

About Element451

Element451 is an AI-first student engagement platform designed to revolutionize how higher education institutions modernize their admissions and engagement efforts. With a powerful suite of intuitive tools, Element451 enables schools to create personalized, data-driven experiences that attract, engage, and retain students while boosting staff productivity.

For more information about Element451 and its Partner Network Program, please visit www.element451.com/partner-network.

To engage with Element451 and explore the possibilities within our agency partner network, register for the Engage Summit, June 25-26 in Raleigh, NC.

Media Contact: Brandon Hurter, [email protected]

