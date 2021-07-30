Element5 announces the appointment of post-acute care industry leader, Jennifer Maxwell to Board of Directors

"We're thrilled to add Jennifer Maxwell to our Board of Directors," commented Joe Randesi, co-founder & CEO of Element5. "Jennifer's deep expertise in the post-acute care industry has steered organizations like Maxwell Healthcare Associates and Muse Healthcare across new frontiers. Her seasoned insights and experience will be valuable as Element5 pursues our mission to lower the cost of care by removing the burden of labor-intensive, repetitive tasks."

Jennifer Maxwell has also served as president of Muse Healthcare, Executive Director of the Minnesota Homecare Association and Division Director for Mesa County Department of Human Services. This combined experience over her career has helped clients and organizations to achieve new heights of operational, technological, regulatory and financial efficiencies.

"I am excited to join the Element5 board of directors. I strongly believe in the work that Element5 is doing as they radically change the healthcare industry by optimizing efficiencies and creating better outcomes. I look forward to working with the team to achieve their next level of success."

Last year, Element5 announced the closing of its seed round of funding, with a commitment to simplify the adoption of RPA for post-acute care. Element5 delivers end-to-end workflow automation-as-a-service by programming software robots to complete work as if they are humans, leveraging AI and RPA technologies.

About Element5

Element5 is simplifying work for post-acute care organizations by offering end to end workflow Automation-as-a-Service. Using Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Element5 delivers intelligent automation and analytics that help organizations improve operational efficiency, recognize revenue faster and help their resources focus on better patient outcomes.

By automating complex administrative tasks for post-acute care, Element5 frees healthcare personnel from time-consuming and repetitive processes, empowering teams to do more, by doing less.

Built by experts with decades of experience in healthcare and post acute care, Element5 is headquartered in San Jose, California with offices in Chennai, India. You can learn more about Element5 and RPA on www.e5.ai

