Elemental Essentials: Bringing Elevated Basics to New Heights, with Zinc

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Founded in 2016, Elemental Essentials is a New York City based sustainable clothing brand that takes the latest in anti-microbial zinc technology and pairs it with sustainable or regenerated fibers.

Elemental Essentials produced a line of socks, tee-shirts, and underwear that utilizes ZincoreTM Technology.

Elemental Essentials is launching a range of underwear, socks and tee-shirts that will take you from the from the gym, to the office and a night on the town. All while actively preventing and eliminating odor and bacteria. Rendering of Zincore Fiber. Portions of the fiber are clover shaped to increase surface area for bacteria elimination, breathability, and moisture-wicking

ZincoreTM Technology utilizes the power of zinc to prevent and eliminate over 99% of bacteria. The fiber is clover-shaped, making it breathable, moisture-wicking, and odor eliminating-even if you wear it for days without washing.

Why Zinc?

Zinc is naturally oligodynamic, meaning it kills over 99% of bacteria and microbes.

Unlike silver, zinc is an essential element for the human body. Zinc plays a key role in our immune system, promoting cell replication, and tissue repair. Zinc is also effective in treating acne and eczema.

For the launch, they are introducing three new first-of-its-kind products:

A classic fit, Crew Neck Tee with ZincoreTM Technology, features a lightweight knit that moves with you. The moisture-wicking, soft-spun fabric, keeps you cool and confidently odor-free.

A Boxer Brief & Bikini Brief with ZincoreTM Technology feature a no-roll waistband, and soft, breathable-knit fabric, that won't ride up. The clover-shaped fibers in our knit regulate your temperature in critical sweat zones.

An Ankle and Crew Socks with ZincoreTM Technology feature vent zones that control airflow and wick away moisture. Expertly engineered, our socks stay where you put them, with micro-knit arch support, and a cushioned foot bed to give lasting comfort throughout the day.

"We started work on this project three years ago with a single pair of socks that has evolved into a line of essentials that we are truly proud of. You don't need to look far to see the impact of single use plastic on the environment. We want to do our part by closing the loop on single use plastics for good.

Our ultimate goal with Elemental Essentials is to create a full circle program that not only reuses recycled plastic bottles, but whole recycled garments. We think fast fashion companies are producing garments at an alarming rate, creating clothing that is not only made quickly, but tossed away just as fast."

-- Timothy Brittain, Co-Founder, Elemental Essentials.

Elemental Essentials is now live on Kickstarter. To join in and support the project, please CLICK HERE.

Contact Information:

Elemental Essentials

Timothy Brittain

226177@email4pr.com

646-660-4944

Website: www.kickstarter.com/projects/elementalessentials/elemental-essentials-with-zincoretm-technology?ref=9c5s6b

Keep in Touch

Facebook

Instagram

Twitter

SOURCE Elemental Essentials