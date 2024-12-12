Elemental Impact Invests in MetOx to Accelerate High Temperature Superconducting Technology in the U.S.

HOUSTON, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MetOx International, Inc. (MetOx), a U.S. leader in high-temperature superconducting (HTS) technology, is proud to announce an investment from Elemental Impact, a leading climate-focused investment platform dedicated to scaling technologies with deep community impact. This strategic funding will accelerate the expansion of MetOx's Houston, Texas production line and the deployment of its cutting-edge Xeus™ HTS wire, technology poised to revolutionize power delivery and critical energy infrastructure.

MetOx is a U.S. leader in high-temperature superconducting (HTS) wire manufacturing, enabling groundbreaking advancements in renewable energy, fusion energy, high-field magnets, and the electrification of tomorrow’s grid. Elemental Impact is a non-profit investor with 15 years of experience scaling innovative technology projects with deep climate and community impact.

Elemental Impact has a 15-year history of advancing climate solutions through catalytic capital, project expertise, and community partnerships, having invested in over 160 companies and deploying more than 150 projects in local communities globally. The investment in MetOx aligns perfectly with Elemental Impact's mission to scale technologies that deliver both infrastructure and community benefits.

Danya Hakeem, Vice President of Portfolio at Elemental Impact highlighted the significance of this investment: "Building domestic manufacturing capacity for critical grid technologies is essential for America's energy future. MetOx's expansion in Houston demonstrates how we can simultaneously advance grid modernization and create quality manufacturing jobs. Their technology represents exactly the kind of innovation needed to unlock the next wave of clean energy deployment."

Bud Vos, CEO of MetOx, shared his excitement about the partnership: "Elemental's support affirms our vision and propels us toward our large-scale production of Xeus Wire. Together, we are laying the groundwork for breakthroughs that will drive scalable renewable energy and essential infrastructure solutions."

Expanding Horizons in Climate Technology

The investment in MetOx is part of Elemental Impact's broader strategy to expand its platform and meet the evolving needs of climate entrepreneurs. As a national implementation partner for the EPA's $27 billion Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund, Elemental Impact has received $100 million to deploy later-stage commercialized technologies, positioning the organization to drive significant progress in climate technology development and deployment.

This partnership between Elemental and MetOx represents a powerful combination of innovative technology and strategic investment, poised to accelerate the transition to a more sustainable and resilient energy future.

About MetOx International

MetOx is a U.S. leader in high-temperature superconducting (HTS) wire manufacturing, enabling groundbreaking advancements in renewable energy, fusion energy, high-field magnets, and the electrification of tomorrow's grid. Headquartered in Houston, TX, MetOx leverages its proprietary manufacturing processes to produce its scalable, high-performance Xeus wire, addressing the accelerating needs of the energy transition. Keep current with MetOx on LinkedIn.

About Elemental Impact

Elemental Impact is a non-profit investor with 15 years of experience scaling innovative technology projects with deep climate and community impact. Elemental invests catalytic capital and provides expert services to a growing portfolio of 160+ companies in energy, agriculture, transportation, industry, and nature-based solutions. The Elemental non-profit is supported by more than 40 philanthropic and government funders and is part of an expanding family of funds working in concert to mobilize capital from philanthropy, government, and private investors.

MEDIA CONTACT

Naomi Le Bihan, Director of Communications

MetOx International, Inc.

[email protected]

SOURCE MetOx International, Inc.