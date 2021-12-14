Elemental Machines Announces Acquisition of TetraScience Lab Monitoring

Discussions between the former competitors began following a strategic evolution by TetraScience away from Lab Monitoring or LabOps and to its R&D Data Cloud. TetraScience co-founder Sal Savo, who will be joining the Elemental Machines team as Chief Technology Officer, expressed praise for the merger: "I believe that this acquisition will result in many upsides for TetraScience Lab Monitoring customers who will benefit from both companies' investments of the last several years."

Existing Tetra Lab Monitoring customers may continue to employ Tetra-branded hardware and software, while both brands' customers will enjoy an expanded roster of asset integrations and tools.

Elemental Machines CEO Sridhar Iyengar called the move a win for science-driven companies: "By bringing Tetra Lab Monitoring under the Elemental Machines roof, we're doubling down on our commitment to the acceleration of science. The addition of the Tetra Lab Monitoring team and technology will be invaluable as we continue our growth in service of the LabOps community."

Existing Elemental Machines customers will inherit the capability to support thousands of new instrument integrations, while previous TetraScience customers will eventually gain new features like Smart Alerts, lab asset scheduling software, world-class customer support, and more.

To learn more, visit elementalmachines.com/tetrascience.

About Elemental Machines

Elemental Machines is the trusted data collection and reporting technology supplier to researchers and clinicians around the world. The Cambridge-based company equips labs with universal cloud-based dashboards and turnkey sensors that unite data from every asset, every metric, and every location, enabling universal collection, seamless sharing, and turnkey reporting.

About TetraScience

TetraScience is the R&D Data Cloud company with a mission to transform life sciences R&D, accelerate discovery, and improve and extend human life. The Tetra R&D Data Cloud provides life sciences companies with the flexibility, scalability, and data-centric capabilities to enable easy access to centralized, harmonized, and actionable scientific data and is actively deployed across enterprise pharma and biotech organizations. As an open platform, TetraScience has built the largest integration network of lab instruments, informatics applications, CRO/CDMOs, analytics, and data science partners, creating seamless interoperability and an innovation feedback loop that will drive the future of life sciences R&D.

SOURCE Elemental Machines