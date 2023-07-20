Elemental Machines Announces Edward Seguine As New Chief Executive Officer

Leadership Transition Signals Deeper Commitment To Life Sciences Market

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Elemental Machines (EM), the pioneering developer of the comprehensive Intelligent Operations Platform for life sciences, has appointed Ed Seguine as Chief Executive Officer. Sridhar Iyengar, PhD, founder and incumbent CEO, will remain actively involved day-to-day as Chief Innovation Officer, leading the development of new products and solutions to address highly complex customer needs. Iyengar will also serve as the Chairman of the Board.

"Ed's leadership and experience are exactly what Elemental Machines needs to scale our innovative technology platform to the next level," said Iyengar. "I'm eager to partner with him to accelerate our success with over 500 current clients to scale the organization, expand our capabilities, and safeguard our customers' mission-critical data."

"It is a rare privilege to lead a company with the transformative possibilities of Elemental Machines," stated Seguine. "We are just scratching the surface of how an 'internet of things' business model can leverage artificial intelligence to drive actionable insights and deliver meaningful operational improvements. Elemental Machines' ability to monitor highly sensitive processes, instruments, and environments in research, manufacturing, and testing is tremendous. I'm eager to collaborate with our customers, earn their trust, and demonstrate the power of Elemental Machines' comprehensive solution for science and technology operations."

Ed's 30-year career in technology and life sciences as a repeat CEO, founder, and investor has prepared him to lead the next chapter of growth for EM. Prior to EM, Ed was the CEO and co-founder of Clinical Ink where he guided the development and commercialization of novel technologies to digitally capture clinical trial data over the past thirteen years. He also previously served as CEO of Fast Track Systems (acquired by Medidata), was a founding member of eLilly (Eli Lilly's technology venture capital team), and held early career roles in finance at Eli Lilly and Action Target (a defense technology company).

"We are excited to partner with Ed to drive the next chapter of growth at Elemental Machines," noted Jeff Klemens, partner at Sageview Capital, principal investor in EM's latest funding round. "Ed is the right leader to build on Elemental Machines' category-leading capabilities to accelerate the digital transformation of the most foundational life sciences research and manufacturing activities."

To learn more about Elemental Machines' Intelligent Operations Platform, visit www.elementalmachines.com .

About Elemental Machines

Elemental Machines is on a mission to enable intelligent operations by connecting the physical and digital infrastructure to optimize operations in the life sciences and beyond. The Cambridge-based company offers a valuable combination of hardware, software, and data science that enables organizations to harness the full potential of their data. The company's Intelligent Operations Platform can connect any asset to the cloud for real-time monitoring and alerting, offering increasing contextual visibility and delivering actionable insights. With an expansive network of technology partners, EM also extends the power of data by streamlining data flow into preferred user systems such as ELN, LIMS, MES and beyond. Because of the unique ability to simultaneously safeguard innovation and drive operational efficiency, EM is trusted by global science and technology organizations.

About Sageview Capital

Sageview Capital is a private investment firm that aims to partner with industry-defining innovators to build enduring software and tech-enabled businesses. With over $2 billion in assets under management, they collaborate with entrepreneurs on a custom approach, leveraging decades of experience, operational expertise, and network in scaling many successful companies. They invest for the long-term, having guided many portfolio companies to IPO or acquisition—and beyond. Their investments include 360insights, Aceable, Anitian, Atmosphere, CallRail, Carewell, Demandbase, DISQO, Drivewyze, Elastic Path, Elemental Machines, Ezoic, Grocery TV, MetricStream, NAM, Pantheon, Pax8, Specright, Theatro, User Interviews, and XSELL Technologies, among others.

SOURCE Elemental Machines