Elemental Machines partners with System-c bioprocess to bring its IoT hardware solutions to the European biopharmaceutical industry

A new distribution partnership expands Elemental Machines' reach in Europe to bring innovative technologies to the European market

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Elemental Machines , developer of the Intelligent Operations Platform, has entered into a partnership with System-c bioprocess as an authorized reseller of Elemental Machines' hardware solutions, servicing the biopharmaceutical industry in France.

The partnership will allow Elemental Machines to expand its footprint further in European markets. System-c serves as a partner and distributor for benchmark brands that cover a range of bioprocessing products from screening to filtration and beyond.

Under the terms of the agreement, System-c will be an authorized reseller and distributor of Elemental Machines' suite of IoT-enabled sensors, which operators can use to collect and unify data across their biopharmaceutical facilities.

"We are excited to partner with System-c and leverage their expertise in bringing innovative technology solutions to their bio-pharma customers,"said Dan Petkanas, Director of Global Alliances at Elemental Machines. "Together we will be able to deliver much needed tools to support and speed drug discovery."

"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Elemental Machines," said Yannick Carfantan, CEO of System-c. "Elemental Machines' leading technology platform for optimizing laboratory operations is going to give our company a new boost in our business development, not only for the French market but across Europe. Their measurement, information, alerting and data recovery technology opens new horizons for the control of laboratory equipment and R&D, pilot, and production departments enabling peace of mind for a number of actors in the biotech and biopharma industries. A winner for sure!"

About System-c bioprocess

As a partner and distributor for benchmark brands and continually searching for new innovative technologies, our product range covers all stages of the bioprocesses: from screening to filtration of the final product. Our solutions are always evolving in parallel with the new developments in life sciences, as well as the requirements for quality, safety and process productivity.

Established in 1988 System-c bioprocess has been created to guarantee their customers complete, easy-to-use and customizable solutions to ensure productivity, reliability, and continuous traceability for all bioprocesses. Experts in innovative solutions and technologies for cell culture and fermentation processes, we have been constantly working with researchers, technicians and engineers from the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and agrifood industries for more than 30 years.

About Elemental Machines

Elemental Machines' Intelligent Operations Platform combines the best of IoT technology with purpose-built software solutions to deliver actionable intel to operators in the life sciences and byond. The Platform simplifies, optimizes, and augments operations by connecting the physical and digital infrastructure. Science and technology leaders trust Elemental Machines' ecosystem of hardware and software to deliver actionable insights that accelerate their pace of innovation. Learn more at www.elementalmachines.com .

